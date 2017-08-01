Ariel Winter Says She Would Be Studying To Become A Lawyer If Not For Acting

Ariel Winter has been sharing sultry looks from her recent shoot with Imagista, but the photos aren’t the only eye-catching thing about the interview.

The 19-year-old discussed her rise to fame as she also mentioned what she would be doing if not acting. Ariel is quoted by the site as saying she thinks she would be on her way to law school if she wasn’t busy starring in Modern Family.

“I think I would be a full time college student. I think I would be working towards becoming a prosecutor.”

Winter went on to say she relates to her studious character on the hit show as she finds promoting education to be important right now.

“I can relate to my character on Modern Family and I love that she is super studious I think it is something important for us to be promoting nowadays.”

In addition to talking about her law school dreams, Ariel credited her friends and family with helping her stay grounded during her rise in popularity. She stated she has an “incredible” group of people around her, which helps her remember where she came from.

Winter also said she doesn’t find fame to be what’s important in life as she believes doing what you love is most significant.

Thanks @imagista for capturing the pout 😉 https://theimagista.com/ariel-winter/ ❤️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“Fame is really not what is important, what is important is doing what you love and making both yourself and those around you happy.”

Ariel has been posting different looks from the Imagista shoot to her social media as her fans swoon over the black-and-white photos. One Instagram user told the actress she’s stunning, as another stated she resembles a brunette Marilyn Monroe in the images.

It seems Winter’s fans like seeing this side of her as they call out her natural beauty in the comment section. The images are a different look for Ariel, who has been making headlines over her scandalous outfit choices lately.

“You’re always pretty; in this pic you’re a knockout!”

While she does pose in risqué outfits in the Imagista shoot, the photos arguably have a more mature vibe to them.

@imagista @payam_pictures A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 29, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Ariel poses in bustier bodysuits and long skirts as she channels a sophisticated look during the shoot. Her fans seemed to take notice as some commented the actress is getting more attractive each day.

While some may have never heard of Imagista before now, Winter is turning heads with her sultry photos. She first shared images from the shoot on July 15 as some of her followers said she looked like Selena Gomez in one of the posts.

“Tf? Selena Gomez that you?”

In fact, several commenters said Ariel looks like Selena in the shot as they even tagged the singer.

@imagista A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

Winter continues to generate attention to the Imagista shoot as she posts more stunning shots from the interview in addition to her Selena Gomez twinning moment. But her followers don’t seem to mind as they leave supportive remarks in the comments.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]