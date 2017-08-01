Dallas Cowboys News: Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Announcement Update Ahead Of NFL Hall Of Fame Game

With an NFL Hall of Fame game on the Dallas Cowboys’ schedule this week, the team is still awaiting news regarding running back Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension, or lack of one. The Cowboys running back was allegedly involved in a 2016 domestic assault incident which led to the league investigating the situation for possible disciplinary action. Eliott has met with the league officials so that information could be gathered and presented to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. However, it doesn’t seem like an official decision is any nearer in the coming days.

On Monday, the Bleacher Report indicated that ESPN‘s Adam Schefter said the league is still “considering possible discipline” but the NFL isn’t expected to make an announcement anytime this week. That news comes after it was reported earlier in the month that the league’s lengthy investigation of the alleged assault incident was “nearing completion.” Still, it leaves the Dallas Cowboys in limbo as they wait to hear whether or not their star running back will be sidelined for one game, several games or no games at all with the NFL regular season quickly approaching. It’s unknown at this point how much Elliott will participate in the preseason, with a game coming this week.

The alleged incident was reported by a woman who said she was Elliott’s ex-girlfriend and happened back in July of last year. Allegedly, Elliott assaulted the woman over several days. There were no official charges made by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office in this incident because the District Attorney felt there were conflicting stories involved. The NFL still has the right to punish players under the league’s personal conduct policy even if the player has not been found guilty of a crime.

NFL has not made a decision on any potential Ezekiel Elliott discipline, and it is not expected to be announced this week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2017

The Dallas Cowboys star met with league officials in New York within the past month to discuss the situation. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after a training camp practice this past weekend, “Everything’s in place to make a decision.” Per an ESPN report, multiple sources have said that Elliott could face a one or two-game suspension at most if the league decides to hand out a punishment.

As a rookie with the team last season, Ezekiel Elliott racked up 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries in 15 games. The All-Pro Running Back was an instrumental part of a team that also included rookie quarterback Dak Prescott and made a run to the NFL Playoffs as the top seed in the National Football Conference. Expectations are high for the team once again this coming NFL season, as the two young stars embark on their sophomore seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys participate in the NFL Hall of Fame Game this Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals as a precursor to the NFL preseason. They begin their regular season on Sunday, September 10th against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. As of this report, the game was listed on the sports books as a “pick” situation by Vegas Insider, although at least one book had Dallas as a one-point favorite to win.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]