First Ben, Now Brother Casey Affleck’s Wife Files For Divorce

In another Hollywood bombshell involving an Affleck family member, Casey Affleck’s wife, Summer Phoenix, filed divorce papers on Monday. Casey and Summer’s shocking end to their marriage comes on the heels of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce filing.

People magazine was among the first celebrity portals to break the news about Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix’s divorce. According to court papers obtained by the magazine’s sources, Summer, an actress, model and designer, who is also actor Joaquin Phoenix’s sibling, filed legal papers to dissolve her marriage.

Casey Affleck’s rep confirmed the news about the couple’s split. It’s unclear what specifically led to Affleck and Phoenix’s divorce, but the rep said they agreed to end their marriage “amicably” due to “irreconcilable differences.” They have been together for 16 years and married for nearly a decade.

To many, Summer and Casey’s divorce news comes as a surprise. However, the couple, 37 and 40, respectively, announced their separation last March and, for the most part, have kept their marital discourse out of the tabloids. Not the same can be said about Casey’s older brother.

Ben and Jennifer separated two years ago amid rumors of Affleck’s infidelity. At the time, the Daddy and Them actor and the Dallas Buyers Club actress tried to remain civil with little stress to their children. On several occasions, the troubled couple appeared at church services, outdoor markets, and other venues amid talks of reconciliation, to no avail.

Early on, Ben Affleck moved out of the family home and continued working and spending time with his children. More rumors recently surfaced about Ben’s new romance with SNL producer, Lindsay Shookus.

The word is the “new couple” has been an item since 2015 and additional unconfirmed reports claim Ben has been seeing Lindsay on the down-low before he and Jennifer pulled the plug on their marriage. An unnamed insider said Jennifer is “humiliated” by Ben’s decision to be cavalier and go public with his relationship before their divorce is settled. Rather than “retribution,” Garner is focused on raising their three children and moving on with her life without the Justice League actor.

As for Casey and Summer’s divorce, the actress asked a divorce court to grant her “joint physical and legal custody of their children.” Together, Affleck and Phoenix are raising two sons — Atticus, 9, and 12-year-old Indiana. She is also seeking an undisclosed amount of spousal support as part of the divorce decree.

It’s unclear at this point if Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix’s divorce will result in a path towards reconciliation.

