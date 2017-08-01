‘The Last Jedi’ Spoilers Reveal Kylo Ren Ditching The Mask For Good, What’s Next For Captain Phasma, And More

One of the most anticipated movies of Christmas will, of course, be the eighth installment of the Star Wars saga. Now, recent reports about some more The Last Jedi spoilers suggest that the latest chapter of the Skywalker Story will be epic on a number of levels.

The first of The Last Jedi spoilers come to us courtesy of ComicBook.com, and they talk about what we, the fans, can expect next from Kylo Ren, the villain played by Girls star Adam Driver. Ren, who was born Ben Solo, is the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and General Princess Leia Organa Solo (the late Carrie Fisher), and thus, the grandfather of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Recent pictures taken from the set of the film suggest that Kylo Ren will be undergoing a major wardrobe change — namely, it looks like he’ll be ditching the helmet for good.

“Whether or not this is for practical purposes, as he no longer has to intimidate his subordinates with the helmet, or if this reflects the completion of an emotional journey, having killed his father, is yet to be seen. The figures that have been released will all most likely be part of the first wave of figures, so it’s also possible that a future variation of a Kylo figure could feature the helmet.”

Meanwhile, Express had a chance to sit down with Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma in the film. (Game of Thrones fans recognize her, of course, for her role as Brienne of Tarth.) In the interview, she shared some more The Last Jedi spoilers when she revealed what we could expect from her character in the new film.

We’ll recall that, in the last film, we last saw Captain Phasma being held captive by Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Finn (John Boyega) as she deactivated the shields around Starkiller Base.

How has she fared since last we saw her?

“When Rian invited me to read the script, have my thoughts and then to come and discuss it with him — as he did all of the cast members — I was really thrilled to have an opportunity of a forum where I could put my ideas forward and have some back and forth about where we felt things were and where we felt they can go. What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are.”

The biggest of all The Last Jedi spoilers, of course, has to do with Rey’s parentage. Rey, who is played by Daisy Ridley, is most popularly thought to be the daughter of Luke Skywalker (though her mother’s identity remains up in the air). There are also a sub-section of fans called “shippers” that believe that Rey will get together with Kylo Ren, though it remains to be seen what will happen with that “ship” if it turns out that they’re cousins or, worse, brother and sister (hey, it’s happened before).

According to GameStop, we’ll be seeing more details about the nature of the relationship between Rey and all the other characters, as well, and their relationships to one another will definitely surprise fans.

“In May, two new characters were revealed–DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro, and Laura Dern’s Vice Admiral Holdo. Director Rian Johnson also teased one of the movie’s new locations, a “casino city” called Canto Bight. “[It’s a] Star Wars Monte Carlo–type environment, a little James Bond–ish, a little To Catch a Thief,” he said. “It was an interesting challenge, portraying luxury and wealth in this universe.”

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm/Disney]