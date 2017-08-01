‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 7 Will Be ‘Darker’ – Does This Mean Ami Brown’s Condition Is Worsening?

Alaskan Bush People Season 7 is currently on a two-week hiatus, but it looks like fans and viewers will have to prepare boxes of tissues with them once the Discovery Channel documentary series returns on air. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of the show reveal that the series will take on a “darker” turn. What does this mean for the Brown family?

Many fans are looking forward to new episodes of Alaskan Bush People, especially after the revelation of Ami Brown’s diagnosis. The latest episode of the show revealed the treatment options that were being offered for Ami for her lung cancer, which was a lot to take in for Billy and the whole Brown family, but it looks like things are about to get worse in the upcoming episodes.

Per TV Overmind, the upcoming episodes of Alaskan Bush People will finally put Ami at the front and center. This may be the show’s response to fans’ desire to hear more updates on Ami’s condition after receiving a lot of complaints that the latest episodes were simply rehashed scenes from earlier seasons.

It can be recalled that Alaskan Bush People had to do a lot of rehashed scenes because it was trying to film scenes in real time in order to closely follow developments on Ami’s condition. When ABP returns this August, fans can expect to see and learn more about how Ami is doing and coping with her illness rather than watch rehashed scenes again.

Aside from this, Alaskan Bush People spoilers from the publication reveal that viewers will see how Ami’s condition will affect the entire family. On the other hand, it is also expected that the upcoming episodes will show how the kids are coping with their individual lives and the show might even finally address rumors that Noah got married to his girlfriend.

While it will take a couple more days before Alaskan Bush People Season 7 returns on TV, a new photo of Ami was posted on Facebook. In the said photo, Ami was seen next to Billy and two other fans while they were in Southern California.

Fans resort to social media for updates on Ami, Billy and the rest of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People. While many were pleased to see that Ami was able to strike a smile in the photo, some fans commented that Ami looked frail and sad.

What do you wish to see on the upcoming episodes of Alaskan Bush People?

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]