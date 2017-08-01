‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hattie Breaks Up John And Marlena, Will He Rescue ‘Doc’ From The Asylum?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased that this week, Hattie Adams would kidnap Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). On today’s episode, that is exactly what happened. Next, Hattie will plan for the fake Marlena to break up with John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Will “Jarlena” fans see him find and rescue “Doc” from the mental asylum? Will he realize that Marlena is not herself?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

On Tuesday, August 8, Hattie will disguise herself as Marlena and break up with John Black, according to She Knows. Hattie is determined to get the man she loves, Marlena’s ex-husband, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). She knows that Roman has never truly gotten over “Doc.” However, would he really fall for Hattie’s scheme?

More importantly, will John save Marlena on Days Of Our Lives? Spoilers indicate that Hattie will admit her to a psychiatric hospital. John has always saved her in the past, but will he realize that Marlena is literally not herself?

Looking at John’s personality, he relies on intuition and knows “Doc” inside and out. No matter how good Hattie plays the part, there is some small detail that is going to tip John off. It could be the way she walks, a certain phrase she uses, or it could just be a gut feeling. Somehow, John is going to suspect that Marlena is not herself and start sniffing around for clues.

In forums around the web, “Jarlena” fans are betting that John will find Marlena and save her. This is not the first time she has been kidnapped. It is also not the only time she was “replaced” with a twin. Decades ago, Deidre Hall’s own sister played that part on Days Of Our Lives.

While Hattie is pretending to be Marlena, Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild) will run into Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). She will be dismayed that he is not happy to see her. Also, expect Hattie to break Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) out of prison. When she arrives in Salem, Bonnie will work on getting rid of Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and targeting Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). It’s not for love, though. Bonnie wants the power and the money that Victor has, but will he be fooled by her?

What do you think is going to happen with John and Marlena on Days Of Our Lives?

