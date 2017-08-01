‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: House Fight, Raven Flips Out, Jessica And Cody Consider Self-Evicting [Video]

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal the house in complete chaos after Paul Abrahamian encouraged Josh Martinez to antagonize Cody Nickson. It led to a heated confrontation and Jessica Graf and Cody almost self-evicted. Finally, after about an hour of Raven Walton, Josh, and Paul screaming at Jody, Big Brother stepped in and told them to stop.

According to Online Big Brother, Alex Ow learns of Jessica’s plan to get her evicted in exchange for not using the Halting Hex. As you can imagine, Alex was upset about it and confronted the BB19 house.

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul confirmed it was true, but he had no plans to target Alex —he lied to Jessica. At this point, Raven yells at Jessica after she accuses her being fake. Cody pulls Jessica outside to get away from the drama. Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Cody never reacted to any of the insults and kept his cool, which was pretty surprising after how aggressive he was with Paul just a few days ago.

Cody and Jessica stayed in the hammock and tried to ignore the personal insults. Some of the insults were downright wrong. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that someone accused Cody of lying being in the military, called Jessica a sexual predator (for sticking her finger in other houseguests’ rear end), and being terrible BB players.

Christmas says if Cody makes it to Jury – she will make his life hell there – he will self evict from Jury. #bb19 pic.twitter.com/bw483O3pYR — Big Brother Gossip (@BBGossip) August 1, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul told Josh they have to stop bullying Jessica and Cody. Paul doesn’t want to stop harassing Jessica and Cody, but they are crossing the line. Paul added they have to be civil but can give him bad looks and say a snide comment in passing. It sounds as if Big Brother talked with Paul about their behavior.

Jessica tells Elena that Paul is running the house and that he is the biggest thing standing in the way between her and $500k #BB19 pic.twitter.com/FdySGB5mDm — BB Clips (@bbclips19) July 31, 2017

Meanwhile, outside in the hammock, Jessica admitted to Cody that she was considering walking out. Cody replied that if she goes, he will follow her because he is only staying because she’s there. Big Brother 19 spoilers revealed that Jessica told Cody that he has to leave the house first, because, she refuses to remain in the house without him.

Jessica thought Jason signaling Raven to stop talking when Jess entered looked sketchy – Raven said that was about something else #bb19 pic.twitter.com/a6nAyJZCHg — hamsterwatch #bb19 (@hamsterwatch) July 31, 2017

The BB19 house has calmed down. Paul is in the HOH room. Jessica and Cody are resting in their bed. Kevin Schlehuber, Josh, and Alex are studying dates in the Apple room.

The whole Big Brother fight may hurt Paul’s game. It’s possible the other houseguests may have seen how dangerous he is and how much control he has over the game. He tried to get Cody to self-evict, but it didn’t work. Jessica told Cody that if it gets too bad in the next few days, she will leave.

Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest the reason the house is so angry with Jody is that using the hex means one of the nine houseguests will not make it to Jury and will lose the $10,000 bonus that goes along with it.

Warning: The video may contain offensive language. Proceed with caution!

Do you think Jessica and Cody will self-evict before Thursday? Do you think Paul and his minions went too far? Share your opinion in the comments section below and come back later for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

