’90 Day Fiance’ News: Mohamed Jbali Reveals Truth On Deportation Rumors

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After the fans have seen that Danielle wants to make sure Mohamed Jbali gets deported. She doesn’t want him to be able to stay in the United States and feels like he lied to her to get a green card. In Touch Weekly is now sharing that Mohamed is speaking out and revealing if he actually did get deported and what is going on.

Mohamed is actually from Tunisia and Danielle wants him to go back there. Next week, Danielle and Mohamed will go to court over it all. She doesn’t plan to hold back and even has social media posts that she wants to share. She actually went to a mutual friend to try to get some help on last night’s episode, but the friend didn’t want any part of helping her out.

While Danielle and Mohamed were married, they only had sex one time and this was three months into their marriage. She feels like they would have been a lot more affectionate toward each other if he had married her for the right reasons.

Mohamed went to his Facebook the day of court and shared that they got a divorce and not an annulment. This means that he shouldn’t have been sent back home right away. At the time, he said that he would be going back to Tunisia, but on his own terms. He explained the details.

“I’m not trying to say that the judge said I have to leave — no, it’s my decision, I said to leave. The judge did not ask me to leave the country. I am just divorced. I got my divorce without fighting, without anything. We didn’t talk about any single thing in the courthouse — we just agreed to pay whatever we have bills together and that’s it.”

Right now, it seems that nobody is sure what Mohamed is up to. There is no reason for Danielle and Mohamed to stay on the show considering that they are no longer together. They seem to have both moved on and Danielle has even admitted that she is dating someone new. She says that this guy doesn’t want any part of reality television.

Are you shocked to hear that Mohamed Jbali was not sent back to his country? Do you feel like he should have been sent home? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After on Sunday nights on TLC.

[Featured Image by Danielle Jbali/Instagram]