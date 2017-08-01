The Mooch Listed As Dead In New Harvard Directory: Ex-Communications Director Out, But Very Much Alive

Anthony “Mooch” Scaramucci is not dead; the “fake news” was apparently accidental. However, for many social media users and Harvard alums, the smooth-talking former White House Communications Director-to-be is no longer among the living.

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the Trump administration topped the daily headlines. The POTUS gave out his first Medal of Honor; former Homeland Security Secretary and four-star Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly (retired) was sworn in as Trump’s new chief of staff and the Treasury Department hit Venezuelan President Maduro with sanctions for an alleged “sham” election.

Finally, the Mooch resigned from his tenure, a mere 10 days after the president appointed him to Comm. director, according to the Christian Science Monitor. Mooch’s departure comes on the heels of a nasty public feud with Reince Priebus, who stepped down abruptly after Scaramucci’s installment.

NBC News wrote that the Harvard Law School alum set a new record for the shortest time as a WH communications boss. Some on social media quipped that his career in politics is “dead” on arrival in Washington.

However, some thought the Mooch was dead — literally. According to a Mashable report, on the same day news broke that Scaramucci resigned from his Washington post and escorted off the premises, many people were discovering that he “died.” Apparently, inside the Harvard edition, an asterisk is placed next to Anthony Scaramucci’s name, which indicates his death since the edition was last published in 2011.

Anthony Scaramucci listed as dead by Harvard, and this is all just too much for a Monday https://t.co/dvkutqytE5 pic.twitter.com/Wf99B7BVXs — Mashable (@mashable) July 31, 2017

Mooch quickly became a rising star as a “smooth talker” and a savvy dresser with coiffed hair. Shortly after his well-received press conference, where many were introduced to the former Wall Street hedge fund manager, CNN broke a damaging story about Scaramucci.

During a chat with New Yorker reporter, Ryan Lizza, the Mooch revealed a tenuous relationship with Priebus for allegedly “leaking” his personal financial information to the public. Supporters and critics alike say Mooch’s abrasive mannerism was his undoing and the last thing the Trump White House needed was more controversy. Reportedly, General Kelly made the move to fire Mooch days earlier.

Scaramucci boasted about reporting directly to Trump and not John Kelly. It was Kelly’s decision to remove him.https://t.co/QjVf7FFQoT — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 31, 2017

At this point, it’s not clear how Mooch became listed as dead in the Harvard directory. Sources say it could be a “well-timed prank” or simply a typographical error during the mass printing of the latest edition. Still, it has quite a few people confused over the revelation.

Harvard Law School released a statement of apology for the error and attempted to quell rumors of Anthony Scaramucci’s death.

“Regrettably, there is an error in the Harvard Law alumni directory in the listing for Anthony Scaramucci. We offer our sincere apologies to Mr. Scaramucci. The error will be corrected in subsequent editions.”

Harvard apologises for erroneously listing Anthony Scaramucci as dead https://t.co/I4tIBHO3g0 — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) August 1, 2017

Apparently, the Mooch will “remain dead” in the directory for another five years — until the next official printing.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]