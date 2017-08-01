Ryan Reynolds Tweets A First Look Photo Of Zazie Beetz As Domino In ‘Deadpool 2’ And Gets Social Media Buzzing

Before the first Deadpool movie, fans were treated to very open campaign from its leading man, Ryan Reynolds, and the studio. This meant that not only was there a Christmas campaign of images featuring the anti-hero, but also a variety of teasers and plenty of tweets from the actor, mostly in character. Going into the sequel, it should come as no surprise to fans that the exact same thing is happening again. Since filming began on Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds has offered up some images from the set, with his latest featuring Zazie Beetz, who will be playing Domino in the movie.

While the first picture that Reynolds tweeted showed his character laying on the walkway leading up to the X-Mansion, listening to music on his headphones, the second big image from the set does not feature Deadpool in a predominant manner at all. Rather than giving the attention to Reynolds, the new addition to the cast, Zazie Beetz can be seen in costume as Domino.

In a call back to the marketing campaign for the first Deadpool, this first look at Domino shows her in front of a lit fireplace laying poised on a “Deadpool rug.” During the first movie’s marketing campaign, Deadpool could be seen in front of a blazing fire, on a bearskin run. This time, it is Zazie Beetz’s turn to show off her costume. The tweet from Ryan Reynolds makes it clear that there are just some people who know what they are doing when it comes to working a “red carpet.”

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

As Cinema Blend reported, the marketing campaign for the Deadpool sequel is really upping its game, as they give Domino the fireplace treatment. For many fans of the first film, the fact that the sequel is going back to its original marketing campaign in order to hint at what is to come, is a sign of where the filmmakers want to take this story. Although nothing is really being revealed by the image, except for the fact that Domino’s costume is all black, skin tight, and features a weapons belt, it is still enough to get fans buzzing on social media.

First official look at #Deadpool. Eat your heart out Burt Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/f58IpSVoj5 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) March 27, 2015

Since posting the image of Zazie Beetz as Domino on his Twitter feed, Ryan Reynolds’ post has been retweeted over 30,000 times and liked more than 91,000 times in just a few hours. While Domino is just the first piece of a larger puzzle that will make up Deadpool 2, it is certainly a major one for fans. This tweet also leads the way for Josh Brolin’s Cable to be introduced in some interesting manner, since his character is set to be a large part of the upcoming sequel along with Domino.

Although the tweet is only the second real image from the set of Deadpool 2, it is enough to get fans talking and speculating as to what might come next. At the same time, fans are also reacting to Zazie Beetz’s Domino in a positive and excited manner, as they wait to see what else they can learn about the second Deadpool movie. With the sequel expected to hit theaters on June 1, 2018, there is still plenty of time for Ryan Reynolds and the studio to offer more images and teasers along the way to the film’s premiere.

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]