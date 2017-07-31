Chip And Joanna Gaines Net Worth: ‘Fixer Upper’ Couple Swimming In Money

Chip And Joanna Gaines have captured many people’s hearts, as they are the fun-loving couple on HGTV’s Fixer Upper. While Chip helps homeowners renovate their homes, his wife Joanna steps in to complete the design. The two work together and it is a true joy to watch them flip homes for couples who are looking to move into a new home near Waco, Texas. While these two are low-key personalities, it sounds like they are swimming in money as they are making quite a bit from their work with HGTV. Plus, this couple also has several sources of income on the side, which means they are now enjoying the results of their hard work.
According to a new Romper report, Chip and Joanna Gaines supposedly makes upwards of $30,000 per episode for Fixer Upper. The report also mentions that the couple makes an undisclosed fee from the couples involved. There are 16 episodes per season and they just wrapped the fifth season. In other words, they are earning roughly around $500,000 per season. This would give them an income of $2.4 million for the HGTV show without the fee from the homeowners.
In addition, Chip And Joanna Gaines get speaking fees and they currently run upwards of $30,000 per speech. In addition to the show, Joanna is often talking about their Magnolia Market business. This is something they started long before Fixer Upper and it is valued at $3.5 million. Plus, the couple has various properties in Texas, totaling $7.6 million in value.
We are now opening another vacation rental! Chip and I had so much fun restoring this old Waco icon and cannot wait to welcome guests starting this fall. This house dates back to 1903 and we definitely kept its old world charm—our hope is that friends and families from all over can make lasting memories here during their visit to Waco. Our newsletter subscribers will hear all about when and how to book the Hillcrest Estate, so be sure you’re signed up (link in profile) – and don’t miss out on the news! #HillcrestEstate
Adding their income from HGTV to their property values and Magnolia Market, their net worth is upwards of $13.5 million. This doesn’t include the speaking fees or any other income from advertisers or sponsors. Plus, this figure doesn’t include the income from their bed-and-breakfast venue that they opened last year.
The couple may boost their net worth after opening up their second bed-and-breakfast. Joanna announced this news on social media just a few days ago and she revealed that this location will be open to the public as well.
What do you think of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth? Are you surprised that they make around $500,000 per season of Fixer Upper?
[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Invision/AP Images]