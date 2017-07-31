Creepy Clown Sighting Of Machete-Wielding Man With One Arm Reported In Maine

Another creepy clown sighting reared its ugly head again, this time in Hollis, Maine. On July 25, authorities were notified of a machete-wielding man with an amputated arm dressed as a clown. Several witnesses spotted the creepy clown and law enforcement received multiple calls about the man trying to scare residents.

According to USA Today, Maine State Trooper Adam Schmidt said several people called 911 around 6 p.m. after they spotted a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a clown mask, and holding a machete. The man dressed as a creepy clown reportedly fled into the woods when he was seen by citizens. State police encountered problems trying to locate him as calls continued to come in about the sighting over the next hour. By 7 p.m., police were able to take the man into custody after they saw him emerge from the woods in Waterboro.

It was discovered by authorities that the man in the creepy clown ensemble had a machete duct-taped to his amputated arm.

The man police arrested was Corey Berry, 31. He was charged with criminal threatening and transported to York County Jail; he posted $200 bail.

WXIA-TV reports that State Trooper Adam Schmidt said Berry was very intoxicated, but cooperated with state police. Schmidt said Berry told authorities that he was was pulling a prank and aimed to imitate past creepy clown sightings.

Several other creepy clown sightings have popped up since 2016 — with one of the latest in Pennsylvania when a 9-year-old girl riding on a scooter around her neighborhood encountered a man dressed as a clown trying to lure her with a $20 and $50 bill. Instead of going with him, she went home screaming and the man ran off.

Other sightings have been reported in North Dakota, Wisconsin, California, and Colorado. A high school in Fort Collins, Colorado instructed kids to stay home after someone with a creepy clown profile on a Facebook account threatened some of its students. There was a brief period of panic, but nothing out of the ordinary was reported after that.

The sightings have been picking up speed in the last few months, with reports of these clowns increasing as summer winds down. The craze began in August 2016 with creepy clowns being spotted in South Carolina before spreading nationwide and globally. After Halloween, the reports of creepy clown sightings tapered off. With 2017 in full swing and fall around the corner, more sightings are expected to surface.

[Featured Image by Tom Boyle/Getty Images]