Beyonce To Address Marriage, Twins, Politics, Career In ‘Formation World Tour’

Beyonce is producing a documentary that will address her marriage with Jay Z, new twin babies, Black Lives Matter, her successful career, and more. The Formation World Tour documentary and special does not yet have a release date.

A behind-the-scenes look at her tour and her life

Beyonce may have just given birth to twins, Sir and Rumi Carter, but the mother-of-two is planning to release her documentary and special, which followed the superstar on her Formation World Tour.

The singer will reportedly cover her second pregnancy with twins, her marriage, and Lemonade album, as well as important political issues like Black Lives Matter, and more, according to Vibe.

Beyonce will give her fans an exclusive look at last year’s world tour and an insider’s view of her life in the last two years. According to the BeyHive Team on Twitter, Beyonce filmed certain concerts throughout her tour, with the purpose of streaming the shows in full.

The Formation World Tour documentary will also include an “emotional tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland after the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castille.”

There are no current details have been released yet but the documentary was reportedly the subject of a huge bidding war between HBO and Netflix.

Our EXCLUSIVE on Beyoncé’s upcoming Documentary, the bidding war between HBO and Netflix & The Formation World Tour!???????? pic.twitter.com/ZS1lja3ZRP — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 28, 2017

Strategically sharing personal information

Beyonce’s 2013 documentary, Life Is But A Dream, was released by HBO in 2013. The singer also chronicled her life in a very personal documentary, Beyonce: Year of 4, back in 2011.

Beyonce and Jay Z are notoriously private with their lives out of the spotlight, strategically choosing when and how to share with their fans.

The mother-of-three recently gave her fans a first look at her newborn twin babies and confirmed their names earlier this month. Rumi and Sir Carter were presented to the world with their mother holding them while looking majestic, covered in lush fabric standing in front of an arch of flowers.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

According to Hollywood Life, Beyonce was brought to tears this week because her twins have learned how to smile.

“Beyonce is excited and could not be more happy.”

Beyonce’s fans have been dying to see more of the superstar’s personal life and The Formation World Tour documentary will supposedly give them just that.

Will you watch Beyonce’s new Formation World Tour documentary when it is released? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Matt Cowan/Staff/Getty Images]