Kim Kardashian’s Company Is Being Sued For $100 Million

Kim Kardashian’s company Kimsaprincess, Inc is being sued for $100 million after she reportedly stole the idea for an illuminated smartphone case from a company by the name of Snap Light.

According to TMZ, Hooshmand Harooni is the guy that that is accusing Kim of stealing and says he has “receipts to prove it.” Harooni claims that he Kim’s smartphone case LuMee, “jacked” the same patented technology that he and Snap Light used for his invention.

Kardashian was recently sued by Kirsten Kjaer Weiss for allegedly using the same initials for her KKW makeup line. Ironically, Weiss’ line is called KW and provides the same cosmetic and makeup services as Kim’s line.

Kim’s legal team is reportedly confident that she did not commit infringement in either of the cases. It was not stated how much money Weiss is seeking, but it is clear that one of her intentions is to block Kim from using the KKW initials to prevent it from interfering with the sales of her own business.

Harooni, however, apparently wants to put a huge dent in the bank account of Kardashian. Kardashian has more than 165 million-plus followers via social media, which makes it very difficult for her plaintiffs to compete with her in the same market.

So, now Snap Light is demanding $100 million and wants to ultimately put an end to the sale of the LuMee selfie cases.

Kim Kardashian has come a long way since the release of her 2007 explicit tape with R&B singer Ray J. Shortly after, she and the Kardashian family were starring in their own show on E! called Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The show has gone on to be a success for 13 seasons and has helped her entire family become some of the most followed people in the world of social media. Kim has released a book and her own video game over the last few years and officially became Mrs. Kardashian-West after marrying rapper Kanye in 2014.

Her Sears line, the Kardashian Kollection, brought in a reported $600 million during the year of 2013. Since then, Kim and her sisters have faced multiple lawsuits for allegedly committing infringement.

Unfortunately, this time around for Kim, the accuser is seeking a really huge settlement. Only time will tell if Kardashian will have to pay up, but if found guilty, it doesn’t seem like it will hurt her too much financially.

[Featured Image by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images]