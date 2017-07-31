‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8: Teresa Giudice Reportedly Let Loose In Boca

Teresa Giudice and her co-stars are nearing the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 and ahead of the highly anticipated new season, Siggy Flicker is speaking out about the drama ahead.

Although an official premiere date has not yet been announced for the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo TV reality series, Flicker spoke to Radar Online on July 31 and revealed that the longest running cast member of the series went through hard times during filming.

As Flicker explained, Teresa Giudice has recently been hit with the tragic death of her mother and the incarceration of her husband, Joe Giudice. So, when it came to the allegedly imposed fights created for the series, Flicker said Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, enjoyed a much-needed break.

That said, Teresa Giudice did reportedly engage in a brawl in Boca, where she and Flicker allegedly came to blows. However, as Flicker explained, her relationship with Teresa Giudice remains intact and when it comes to the new housewife, Flicker is keeping her distance.

The reality star went on to reveal that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga cherished their final moments with Giudice’s mother and spent a lot of time with her at the hospital after she fell ill.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, were sentenced to spend time behind bars in 2013 after being found guilty of charges of bank and wire fraud. A short time later, Teresa Giudice entered into a 15-month prison term but was released after just 11 months. Then, in March of last year, Joe Giudice began serving a 41-month prison term.

Teresa Giudice and Siggy Flicker will be joined on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 by Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, who return after Season 7, and Danielle Staub, who returns after leaving the show after Season 2 several years ago.

