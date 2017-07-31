Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Celebrity Activism And Writing Political Songs

Miranda Lambert has weighed in as to whether she will follow in the footsteps of country icon Loretta Lynn insofar as including a political message in her music.

Lambert, 33, is currently enjoying the success of her hit double-album album The Weight of These Wings, the content for which was apparently inspired by her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015 after four years of marriage.

Shelton is now in a high-profile relationship with pop diva Gwen Stefani whom he met on The Voice. Lambert is currently dating singer Anderson East and, when not touring, spends much of her time on a 400-acre farm near Nashville. Lambert reportedly wrote 70-plus songs since her split from Shelton.

The country star’s stellar career resume so far includes three Grammys, 13 Country Music Association Awards, and she is an eight-time winner of the Academy of Country Music’s female vocalist of the year. She has sold seven million albums in the U.S. to date.

When asked by a Billboard reporter about writing “issue-oriented songs,” Miranda Lambert made it clear where she stands on making political statements in her music.

“I am a 100 percent believer in not ever using the platform that I’ve built for anything other than music, because music to me is an escape from your own reality. I don’t want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions…It’s so divided [in politics], you can’t win anyway — and what are you winning? For someone to agree with you, and now you’ve spoken your piece and pissed off many other people, just for one person to go, ‘She’s right’? It doesn’t do any good…I’m a country singer. We talk about tears in our beers.”

Last month, Hillary Clinton supporter Billy Joel expressed very similar sentiments to Rolling Stone magazine. The rock legend suggested that artists should concentrate on their art and keep politics to themselves because fans come to concerts to escape from all that. Joel noted that he has his own political views but he has no intention of getting up on a soapbox to tell others how to think.

Many performers have been anything but quiet about their disdain for President Trump and his policies, however. During his long career in the pre-politics media spotlight, Trump — a former Democrat and independent who ran for president on the GOP ticket — regularly mingled with the New York and Hollywood celebrities, for example, and they with him. It’s only after he became a political candidate that Trump, for various reasons, became unacceptable to many of those on the show business circuit. Against that backdrop, some recent entertainment awards ceremonies have morphed into forums for Trump bashing. The country music industry tends to lean more conservative than other entertainment precincts.

