Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Aren’t Expecting A Baby, She Confirms With Beach Outing

Gwen Stefani hit the beach over the weekend and during her outing, the 47-year-old singer shut down rumors of a possible pregnancy without saying a thing.

Following a report which suggested that Gwen Stefani may be pregnant with twins, she stepped out without her country singer boyfriend and showed off her impressive physique in a two-piece bathing suit.

On July 31, the Daily Mail shared photos from Gwen Stefani’s outing and revealed that her boyfriend of nearly two years was nowhere in sight. Instead, she appeared to be escorted by a member of her security team.

As for where Blake Shelton may have been, it may be safe to assume that he was tending to his coaching duties on the 13th season of The Voice, which began production months ago and is set to premiere in September.

Although Gwen Stefani has appeared on several seasons of the NBC singing competition, she will not be featured during the show’s upcoming season. Instead, the female coaching positions will be filled by returning coach Miley Cyrus and new coach Jennifer Hudson.

As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another while filming the ninth season of The Voice in 2015 after Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert.

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton confirmed their relationship with a joint outing in Nashville, Tennessee in November 2015, they have been targeted with ongoing rumors claiming Stefani is pregnant or engaged. However, none of those rumors have been true.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not yet expecting a child or engaged, they appear to be quite serious and when it comes to Stefani’s family, they seem to be accepting of the relationship. As fans may recall, Stefani and Shelton celebrated Easter with her parents in California earlier this year and when it comes to her three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, they have been fans of Shelton for a while.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not have been together during her recent outing at the beach, but they were together last week in Oklahoma, where Stefani shared a photo of herself riding a horse.

