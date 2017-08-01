Amy Roloff Bonds With Son Jacob’s Girlfriend, Sparks Talk Of Another Wedding

The Roloff family is busy preparing for daughter Molly’s wedding but Little People, Big World matriarch Amy took time off to show-off a possible new addition to the growing clan: son Jacob Roloff’s girlfriend, Isabel Rock.

Jacob has been on a road trip, traveling across the Pacific Northwest with Isabel and their two dogs, after distancing himself from his family’s TLC show. The couple has vlogged about some of their travels. For three months now, his truck has been his home away from home on the Roloff farms in Oregon, and Isabel, possibly the “one.” Often referred to as the reluctant Little People, Big World star who walked out of the show, Jacob has not been shy about revealing to his fans and followers how much he loves his girlfriend.

Clearly, the relationship is serious, as the youngest Roloff (older than Jackson!) took Isabel to his family that is in the midst of wedding prep. Understandably, his mother Amy spent some quality time with Isabel and testified she is a “lovely” young woman. The women went flower-picking on the Roloff farm and bonded instantly. Fans of Roloff clan who responded to Amy’s Instagram post sensed that Jacob and Isabel could take the relationship to the next level.

“She’s adorable!! Your kids have all picked the most awesome partners!! The lavender is beyond beautiful and smells so wonderful!,” one fan said in response to Amy’s post on Facebook.

“What a beautiful picture. Isabel is beautiful young woman. Glad you have a great relationship with her. She may be your daughter in law one day,” another said.

Jacob Roloff did not renew his contract with TLC after he turned 18, according to the Hollywood Gossip. He has also opened up about his decision to step away from TV, reportedly stating that the Roloffs’ show Little People, Big World does not show the family as it really is.

The 20-year-old maintains a strong relationship with his family and has been seen spending more time with them recently. He has professed his affection for newborn nephew Jackson on Instagram on several occasions. Now, on the Roloff farm for sister Molly’s wedding, Jacob and Isabel are bonding with the Roloffs as a couple.

Molly Roloff is set to wed fiance Joel Silvius on Saturday. Fans hope the Roloffs are filming the wedding for Little People, Big World. Next season of the show is expected to premiere on September and is likely to feature the arrival of Jackson Roloff and birth of Audrey Roloff’s baby girl.

