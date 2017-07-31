Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Show Urban Mindset With Pants, Shorts And Sleeveless Dress On Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are a little different from the rest of Duggar couples. Not only do they leave outside of Arkansas, but they also travel a lot more and have expressed their penchant for city living. While Laredo, TX isn’t the most metropolitan city in the world, they often post about New York City, where they got engaged and honeymooned in Sydney, Australia.

Also, the fact that Jinger has embraced pants, shorts and sleeveless dresses as a part of the wardrobe after her wedding shows that she is getting influenced by her husband, who seems to have an urban mindset. With him, she has been able to travel to different states in the US, seeing how other people live, and, perhaps more importantly for her, how they dress.

This week, Jeremy Vuolo is in Philadelphia, and while it is unclear that he is visiting the great American city with his new wife, he did plaster his Instagram with cool black-and-white pictures of the city. He captured the grand and historical sense of the metropolitan well, showing his admiration and love for cities.

City Hall. Down the block. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

She also seemed to love urban areas just as much as her husband. While she lives in Texas, every now and then she would post pictures from her New York trip with Jeremy, capturing moments that seem exotic to a country girl like her.

When you find out that a lock just isn't enough to keep your bike safe… ???? #bigcityprobs A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on May 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Their urban mindset is affecting their day-to-day lives. Ever since the wedding, Jinger has become more interested in experimenting with her style. She made news last week when she was spotted wearing tight jeans with heels in a photo taken by her friend.

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

The 23-year-old Duggar was raised very conservatively by her family, who is famous for centering their lives around Christianity developed in the Bible Belt. In a book that her sisters, Jill and Jessa, wrote, they shed light on the reasons behind their strict dress code.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Ever since her wedding to Jeremy, Jinger has been getting more disinterested in upholding these rules. While her outfits certainly do exceed the guidelines, it is safe to say that she is challenging them by wearing shorts, which bear her knees, and sleeveless shirts, which expose at least a part of her shoulders.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]