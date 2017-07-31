Rowdy Roddy Piper: WWE Superstars, Wrestling Legends, And Fans Remember “Hot Rod” Two Years After His Death

The world of professional wrestling has lost a number of superstars and wrestlers in the past few years, but it is hard to find one bigger than Rowdy Roddy Piper. Two years ago to the day, the legendary star known as “Hot Rod” died in his sleep at the young age of 61, and it brought much sadness to millions of people. It has indeed been two years since Piper passed away, but WWE superstars and wrestling legends are still paying tribute to the memory of their friend.

On July 31, 2015, fans of wrestling were saddened to learn of the passing of Rowdy Roddy Piper as reported by NBC News. His agent said that he died peacefully in his sleep and that those who knew him closely were “shocked and beyond devastated.”

Upon testing, it was revealed that his cause of death was cardiopulmonary arrest caused by hypertension. A pulmonary embolism, but TMZ simply ended up reporting it as a “heart attack” due to the embolism.

Even though it has been two full years since his death, no one has forgotten how important he was to the world of wrestling and all those who loved him. Rowdy Roddy Piper holds a significant place in the wrestling history books, and that is why so many remembered and honored him on social media today.

Rip Roddy,love u my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 31, 2017

Nobody had Intensity like Hot Rod did

Thank You Roddy R.I.P #RowdyRoddyPiper #RIPRoddyPiper pic.twitter.com/zMuJpFw65d — Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) July 31, 2017

Two years ago today we lost @R_Roddy_Piper, my favourite wrestler ever & the greatest heel of all time.

Love to your family Roddy#RIPRoddy pic.twitter.com/dcQ57mUetd — CaptainDavey (@CaptainDaveyH) July 31, 2017

The more you know RIP Roddy #WWE #WWELiveCoverage #The434 #RowdyRoddyPiper A post shared by Four3Four.com (@four3four) on Jul 28, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

It really is hard to think that Rowdy Roddy Piper is gone at all, let alone for two years now. He was an icon in the world of wrestling and someone that was far ahead of his time regarding how he acted in the ring and on the microphone.

For almost his entire wrestling career, he enjoyed wrestling and other various roles in WWF/WWE. From that point, he spent a few years in WCW and XWF and TNA Impact Wrestling before a couple returns to WWE here and there.

Rowdy Roddy Piper‘s death was very sudden, and it took the wrestling world over with complete sadness and sorrow. He was a true icon and a wrestling legend who will forever be known as one of the funniest men to ever work in the ring. He died far too early in a life that had so much more to give, and that is why there are millions from WWE, other promotions, the fan world, and entertainment who wish to honor and remember him.

[Featured Image by WWE]