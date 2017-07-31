‘Dancing With The Stars’ Cast Rumors For Season 25 Include Controversial Reality Star And Sean Spicer

Dancing with the Stars cast rumors for Season 25 are escalating and a new report out Monday reveals that a controversial reality TV star is in talks to be a contestant on the show. Last week it was also alleged that ABC reached out to former White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, in an effort to sign him on.

TMZ reported that former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant, DeMario Jackson, is negotiating with ABC to appear as a cast member on Dancing with the Stars Season 25. Sources said to be close with production told the news outlet that the show contacted DeMario’s publicist a few weeks ago. Nothing has been signed yet, but there’s active discussions taking place.

Jackson said if he had the opportunity to be on DWTS, it would be something he’d “100 percent welcome.” He said he’d love to “showcase” his dancing skills for the nation to see on the show and make fans “smile.”

As Bachelor fans recall, DeMario was recently embroiled in a sex scandal with Corinne Olympios while filming Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. There were allegations of misconduct due to Olympios allegedly being too inebriated to consent to sex, but an investigation into the incident didn’t turn up any evidence suggesting wrongdoing occurred. Neither one of the contestants returned to filming in Mexico, but both will be on the BiP reunion at the end of the season.

Cast rumors revolving around Sean Spicer emerged from a Page Six report in which a TV insider claimed that DWTS producers had reached out to the outgoing White House press secretary. When Spicer was asked about the rumors, he had “no comment.” ABC responded by saying they “don’t comment on casting.”

As a source tells Variety, it’s too soon to make any concrete cast decisions for the 2017 fall season of Dancing with the Stars. The insider said the network is actually “running out of stars” to put on the hit reality show, but there’s no one they’re “dying” to put on the cast list at this point. Any speculations about Sean Spicer in talks to be on the show are just that — talk, the source asserts.

After airing for 25 seasons, DWTS has boasted an impressive roster of celebrities, and it’s probably getting tougher for them to nail down good talent for the cast.

Tune into ABC when Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m., ET/PT.

