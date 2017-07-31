Scaramucci Gone, ‘Escorted Off White House Grounds’ — Spicer Eyed For Scaramucci’s Position?

Anthony Scaramucci lasted 10 days in Trump’s White House administration after it was revealed today that Scaramucci is no longer the White House Communications Director. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a White House press conference on Monday afternoon that Scaramucci no longer has a position in the Trump administration.

She said he “resigned,” but after questioning from the reporters, Huckabee Sanders also revealed that President Trump thought Scaramucci’s “comments were inappropriate.” She was talking about the comments that Scaramucci reportedly made to a New Yorker reporter after Scaramucci called him for information that the reporter refused to divulge.

John Roberts, who is chief White House correspondent for Fox News, said he thinks it is pretty clear that Scaramucci “cooked his own goose.” Scaramucci was not officially in his position yet as the White House Communications Director; he was slated to start in August, according to Roberts.

According to The Independent, “Anthony Scaramucci was reportedly escorted from the White House grounds within moments of confirmation that he had been removed by Donald Trump as Director of Communications.”

Scaramucci came in like a whirlwind and spent the next 10 days making headline news for his antics, like threatening to fire everyone at the White House if he didn’t get to the bottom of the leaks. His vulgar rant was described by a writer for the New Yorker after Scaramucci called him wanting information about a leak. The inappropriate comments made during that rant were probably one of the reasons Scaramucci no longer has his White House position, Roberts suggested.

Another reason for Scaramucci’s exit, which the reporters at the press conference also picked up on in their line of questioning, was Scaramucci’s opposition when it came to reporting to anyone but the President. Roberts said this was possibly another reason that things didn’t work out for Scaramucci in his new role, his opposition to report to the new Chief of Staff General Kelly.

It was made clear by Trump that the White House staff members are to report to General Kelly and Scaramucci was adamant with the press that it was everyone, but him. According to CBS News, “Scaramucci had previously bragged that he would report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff.”

Whatever the underlying reasons were for Scaramucci’s abrupt career ending, he was walked out of the West Wing of the White House and beyond the security perimeter, as soon as it was learned he was no longer in that position.

According to Roberts, John Kelly made it clear that if everyone is to report to him, then everyone will report, including Scaramucci. When Roberts asked Huckabee Sanders if it was Scaramucci’s vulgar rant or his opposition to the change of command in the White House were the reasons behind the abrupt exit, she would only say that President Trump said that Scaramucci’s comments were inappropriate.

She also said that “everyone” will answer to General Kelly, with no exceptions. The buzz today puts Sean Spicer back to the acting White House Director now that Scaramucci is gone with rumors swirling that the job will go to him, according to Newsmax. Spicer, who was the White House Press Secretary, filled in as the Director of Communications before Scaramucci was hired on.

Spicer hasn't physically left the White House as of yet. He has made no secret that he opposed the hiring of Scaramucci. Now that he is gone, will Spicer step into that role for good?

Newsmax also reports, “Newly minted White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly insisted on Scaramucci’s exit Monday and is considered friendly to Spicer.” CBS News also reports that Kelly asked Trump to remove Scaramucci from his position of the White House Communications Director.

According to People Magazine, the online world is having a field day with Scaramucci’s exit, with “How To Lose a Guy In 10-Days.” This is just one of the many digs at his expense showing up across the social media sites today.

