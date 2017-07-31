‘BB19’ Spoilers: Jessica Attacks Raven, Paul Declares War On Cody — House United To Force Cody To Self-Evict

BB19 spoilers reveal that Paul Abrahamian urged his side of the house to push Cody Nickson to force him to self-evict. Paul declares war on Cody and hopes to push his buttons to show Jessica Graf that Cody cannot control his emotions inside the Big Brother 19 house. The spoilers state that Paul asked Josh Martinez to bait Cody into a confrontation. Matt Clines thinks it’s a bad idea because someone is going to get hurt.

Jason Dent had a chat with Cody and Jessica about who he can trust in the game. After the talk, Jason heads to report what was said to Paul. Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jason doesn’t think Cody served in the military. He stated that he has no concrete evidence — it’s just a hunch. Apparently, Cody tapes his dog tags together, which is not something the military encourages. Paul thinks this is useful information and indicates that he may use that to get under Cody’s skin. Several weeks ago, there was a rumor on social media that Cody was in the Marines, but was dishonorably discharged.

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Jessica pulled Raven Walton aside and asked her why she acted “sketchy” when she walked in while she was talking to Jason. Raven told her she loves her and would never do anything to hurt her. BB19 spoilers state that Jessica doesn’t want to hear it and she tells Raven to stay away from her. Listen below to the clip to find out what was said.

Jess confronts Raven about her sketchy looking convo w/ Jason & Kevin.#bb19 pic.twitter.com/QhaCJWEe67 — gιяℓ ѕмєg (@girlsmeg) July 31, 2017

Raven tries to smooth things over with Jody.

Cody wonders why she's so against him in the game.#bb19 pic.twitter.com/oGTHpFrAHu — gιяℓ ѕмєg (@girlsmeg) July 31, 2017

Online Big Brother shared that Josh decided to antagonize Cody by yelling how bad his social game has been on BB19. Cody told Jessica that they have to ignore it or the argument could turn physical. Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul hopes the nagging comments will get under Cody’s skin until he snaps. However, not everyone is onboard with the plan.

Matt revealed that he has a bad feeling about targeting Cody because if he hits Josh, he could really hurt him. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate Christmas Abbott agreed with him, but thought it could help them get through to Jessica. Matt and Christmas argue about the plan. It was evident that they both were irritated and needed some space. Raven tried to play peacemaker and urged them both to be nice to each other.

Matt with the heavy sigh. He's not happy w/ this plan to harass Jody. pic.twitter.com/6ftge4pygj — gιяℓ ѕмєg (@girlsmeg) July 31, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers state that Paul claims he doesn’t care if Jessica uses the hex. He just wants to get under Cody’s skin, so he will not do well on the next head of household competition. Paul added that if they use the hex, then they will be the target again next week. Christmas said that she thinks they need to give Jessica what she wants, ten extra days with Cody in the house.

That face you make whenever you walk into the real world and everyone calls you out for being a scammer.#BB19 pic.twitter.com/oF0Or4E74R — The Opinitive Person (@OpinitiveTyler) July 31, 2017

Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that Paul tells the house to be super nice to Jessica and then really rude to Cody. He explained they have to show Jessica that they have no problem with her, it’s Cody they dislike. It’s looking like everyone wants to gang up on Cody and force him to snap on Josh or Paul.

Jess told Cody her biggest fear using the Hex is him. If he wants to go home she wants to honor that #BB19 pic.twitter.com/ztxD21F6N2 — Big Brother Junkie???? (@89razorskate20) July 31, 2017

Do you think Cody lied about his military experience? Do you think Cody will snap on Josh before Thursday? Will Cody self-evict if Jessica gets mad at him again? Share your opinion in the comments section below and come back later for more Big Brother 19 spoilers, news, and live feed updates.

