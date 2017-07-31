Jennifer Lawrence Trusts Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky In Hair Raising ‘Mother’, Will It Get Oscar Nominated?

Jennifer Lawrence met her current boyfriend making her first horror movie, Mother! While the fans do not know the exact circumstances, in which Jennifer and Darren found themselves romantically involved, it looks like the movie itself seems to be quite hair raising for the viewers. The more important question is, will Mother! get another Oscar nomination for the actress and the director?

The 26-year-old Kentucky native is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Even before turning a quarter of a century, the actress was nominated for four Oscars and received one for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

On the other hand, her 48-year-old boyfriend, who has made iconic films like Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler and The Black Swan, has yet to win an Oscar. Teaming up with Jennifer Lawrence will definitely bring his new hair-raising movie to the attention of the members of the Academy, who seem to have a soft spot for the actress.

Mother! first got people’s interest when its poster, featuring a creepily rendered JLaw, came out.

The poster and TEASER trailer alone had me shook. I can't imagine how I'll be after the actual movie. #MotherMovie @DarrenAronofsky pic.twitter.com/V7YM4Pgp48 — Yara (@araYBoraie) July 22, 2017

The movie’s release date is set for September 15, 2017, which means that Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence will be able to spend a good portion of August together doing the press tour. The actress has commented about how difficult it has been for her to maintain a relationship due to her film commitments, this may be a great opportunity for her to get to know her boyfriend a little better.

Jennifer and Darren were first seen earlier this year, when they emerged in New York, walking her dog. In the past, she dated a few men her age, but lately, she has been attracted to those, who have their lives more figured out.

“Jennifer is comfortable with an older guy because she is mature and focused,” a source told People Magazine.

Jennifer Lawrence addresses those Darren Aronofsky romance rumors in the most https://t.co/16ylIPNs85 way: https://t.co/qDVfmZdWpG pic.twitter.com/DHP4SMW777 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 20, 2016

It also looks like the Hollywood director is willing to invest in this romance. He flew to Budapest to see her while she was filming Red Sparrow.

“He was there during his birthday and to support her while she was away filming,” a source said according to Daily Mail. “They are very happy together right now.”

Do you think JLaw and Darren Aronofsky will use their relationship to boost interest in Mother!? Or do you think they will strive to keep their romance out of the spotlight? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss and Joel Ryan/AP Images]