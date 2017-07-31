Tamra Judge Daughter: ‘RHOC’ Star Discusses Painful Estrangement

Tamra Judge and her daughter, 18-year-old Sidney Barney, are still not on good terms.

According to a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge recently opened up about her relationship with her oldest child with ex-husband Simon Barney and explained that the pain she feels from their estrangement is ongoing.

In the preview shared by Radar Online on July 31, Tamra Judge is seen speaking to a number of people about the way divorce impacts children and after speaking of her own experiences as a child, she shared an update on her relationship with Sidney.

After expressing her pain, Tamra Judge said that she is staying positive about her future relationship with her oldest daughter and told those around her that everyone should believe that their children will one day return. She then hinted that her ex-husband, Simon, may be to blame for her estrangement from Sidney by explaining that parents should love their children more than they hate their ex.

“Kids deserve to have both parents in their life,” Tamra Judge noted.

As Tamra Judge explained, divorce does horrible things to families and when it comes to her estrangement from Sidney, she feels pain each and every day.

After a messy split from Simon Barney, Tamra Judge moved on with Eddie Judge, who she married in June 2013. As fans may recall, Judge’s wedding footage was included in a Bravo TV special, Tamra’s OC Wedding, which aired in September 2013.

Tamra Judge hasn’t said much about her estrangement from Sidney Barney on The Real Housewives of Orange County but as fans may have noticed months ago, she was in attendance when the teenager recently graduated high school.

As for her other two children, Tamra Judge has maintained a healthy relationship with Sophie and Spencer and regularly shares photos of the two kids on Instagram.

