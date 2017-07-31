Newborn Baby Found In Trash Died Of Meth Toxicity, Woman Arrested Put Drugs Inside Vagina In Interview Room

Earlier this year, a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached was found in an Enid, Oklahoma dumpster. It was later determined that that child died from meth toxicity. A woman, Kathryn Juanita Green, was a person of interest in the crime. Recently, KFOR posted an update to the story, claiming that the woman inserted a bag with meth residue into her vagina in the interview room. The report also stated that she has been charged with the murder of her baby.

On April 9, Enid police were called to a residence on 2nd St. Concerned neighbors complained of an odor coming from a dumpster. When law enforcement arrived, they could also smell the strong odor and looked inside the dumpster to investigate. Inside of a luggage trunk, there was a trash bag. When it was opened, the body of a dead newborn baby boy was found, wrapped in a blanket. The umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.

“(The medical examiner’s office is) in the process of doing their testing to try to maybe help out with the time of death, if the child was stillborn or not. I haven’t seen it in my 28-year career. But, obviously, in the condition that this is, it was just brand new, newborn child, still with umbilical cord and things like that.”

At the time, Kathryn Juanita Green was considered a person of interest and was not necessarily a suspect. However, the 26-year-old would later be charged in the murder of the newborn baby.

Court documents show that when alone in the interview room, Green removed a small square object from her waistband. It appeared that she inserted the object “inside her vaginal area.” Police retrieved the baggie and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Kathryn Juanita Green was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of an officer, and child neglect due to the unsafe and dirty condition of her home. She went before a judge for those charges and was found incompetent. Kathryn was committed to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service to be treated.

This week, the medical examiner stated in a report that the baby boy’s death was due to methamphetamine toxicity and ruled it a homicide. It was confirmed that the baby was born when the woman was approximately 33 to 34 weeks pregnant. The report estimates that the baby weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and had been washed after delivery.

In light of the new evidence, Kathryn Juanita Green has also been charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized disposal of a corpse.

