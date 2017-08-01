‘Young And The Restless’ Major Shakeups: Sussman Kicked Out A Veteran Writer, GC Embroiled In Love And Revenge

There seems to be a lot of sudden scoops for The Young and the Restless over the weekend. One soap insider claimed Greg Rikaart is going to return to Y&R but there’s some bad news for fans of the ABC drama. Reports claimed Kay Alden was fired thanks to Sally Sussman who wanted Bill Bell’s follower kicked out of the daytime soap due to their differing visions for The Young and the Restless. Meanwhile, spoilers tease August is going to revolve around matters of the heart except for Victor. The Mustache is focused on revenge, and it will be interesting what kind of scheme he will come up with this time.

Young and the Restless Writing Team Controversy

There seems to be a lot of drama not just in front of the camera but also in Y&R’s writing team. A report revealed CBS and Sony terminated Alden, and the insider revealed Sussman felt intimidated by Alden. Alden was supposedly fired to make room for Sussman’s college-age son to join The Young and the Restless crew.

“It’s sad. It’s as if the Daytime TV division is being run like the White House. All of these people seem to be in disarray and playing ‘Big Brother,’ and not playing with a full-deck. Ms. Alden is devastated, but she expected her time would end soon, since Sally [Sussman] was obviously intimidated by her.”

Reports revealed Alden was axed on Friday, July 28. The scoop continued that even the people behind The Young and the Restless were not expecting Sussman would find a way to push Alden out of the CBS soap.

Young and the Restless August Spoilers

Young and the Restless spoilers for the month of August tease romantic reunions, changing partners, and possible heartbreak. The chaotic Newman family won’t find peace anytime soon and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will start plotting revenge.

In the upcoming episode of Young and the Restless, Nick and Chelsea are going to share romantic moments. Unfortunately, someone will interrupt them, and Nick needs to take care of something. The couple is also going to be involved with a stranger who is lurking in town.

Victor will show great concern for Victoria but he is cooking a sneaky plan behind everyone’s back. By the second week of August, Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor will show everyone how much influence he has. It seems like Victor’s latest bomb will blindside Nick.

Meanwhile, the love triangle between Phyllis, Billy, and Victoria will also heat up in the coming weeks. Victoria will deal with more health issues, and she wants Billy to be there to lend her support. Phyllis is not going to like it, and the woman will also be working on some schemes. August would definitely be a sizzling month for Young and the Restless.

