Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Elevate Relationship Goals In Winnipeg Wedding As They Adopt Dog

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are enjoying their summer like only the most perfect couple can. They not only adopted a dog and also made time for each other in far-flung cities like Winnipeg, but they are also crashing weddings to celebrate the union of other lesbian couples.

The 27-year-old actress has been flitting from girlfriend to girlfriend in 2016, figuring out what she wants to find in a relationship, and what types of people are most compatible. Before Stella Maxwell came along, ever since breaking up with her long-term boyfriend Robert Pattinson, Kristen has not been together with a person for longer than a couple of months. In the last year alone, she dated Alicia Cargile, her ex-personal assistant, Soko, a French singer-actress, and St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark, who is a famous American musician.

However, ever since she got together with Victoria’s Secret model, she has not been seen with any other girls. They were first spotted just before the end of 2016, and have been together since then. The summer is coming to a close, and Kristen and Stella’s relationship seems to be getting stronger.

In fact, the famous Hollywood couple celebrated not just their love for each other but the love other couples have for each other by crashing a wedding held in Winnipeg. The actress is working on her next movie project, JT Leroy, and her girlfriend was in town. They approached Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, the stars of the wedding, to see if they can join the party.

The brides did not know just how famous Kristen Stewart was, but it looked like the DJ, who was hired for the wedding reception, did.

“It was all very normal and fun!” the DJ told Page Six. “They just danced the night away. [Stella] requested Beastie Boys. I played it and she was loving it. Kristen was very sweet and nice to everyone!”

Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night! Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie boys ! #djkchedda #kirandkay A post shared by Karli Elizabeth Colpitts (@colpitts) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Wedding crashing is not the only thing that the actress and the model have been up to this summer. The two took their relationship goals to a new level by adopting a dog. The puppy has been all over Stella’s Instagram, who takes it to her photo shoots.

Best day on set @victoriassecret with my angel ????@miche_leung @ingefonteyne @taliasparrowmakeup @thomashintermeier A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Do you think Kristen and her girlfriend will continue to go strong as fall rolls around? Do you think they will crash more weddings together before the season is out? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Arthur Mola and Stella Maxwell/AP Images and Instagram]