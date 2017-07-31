Does Jenelle Evans Want Another Baby? David Eason Won’t Marry Her Until She Gets Pregnant Again

Is Jenelle Evans planning to get pregnant before she and David Eason walk down the aisle in September? According to a new sneak peek at tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, that seems to be a possibility.

Although Jenelle Evans has said that she and David Eason are done having kids after welcoming their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, in January of this year, she tells her now-fiance in the preview clip that she doesn’t want to take birth control.

According to Jenelle Evans, she isn’t on board with taking her birth control, but she also doesn’t want to get pregnant. However, according to David Eason, Evans is going to have to have another child if she wants him to marry her.

“I thought you said we were having another baby! We can’t get married unless we have two babies together,” he informs her in the sneak peek clip shared by OK! Magazine on July 31.

Jenelle Evans is already mom to three children, six-month-old Ensley, three-year-old Kaiser, and seven-year-old Jace, who is cared for full-time by her mother, Barbara Evans. As for Eason, he has three children as well, including Ensley and two older kids from previous relationships.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 27, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been dating for the past two years and in less than two months, they will become man and wife. That said, it’s hard to say for sure how serious Eason was about having another child. After all, they have a total of five children already.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

In April of this year, after welcoming daughter Ensley months prior, Jenelle Evans spoke to E! News about her hectic life at home with her children and claimed she and Eason were done having kids. As she explained at the time, her life at home is busy enough already and a sixth child would likely be far too challenging.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]