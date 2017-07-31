The ‘Bering Sea Gold’ Miners Face More Drama And Danger During A New Season Of Ice Dredging

Last season on Bering Sea Gold, many members of the mining crews had a tough season as everyone searched for that one place where they hoped to finally hit the motherlode. Although the season’s gold totals were disappointing for most, some last-minute discoveries looked very promising. Shawn Pomrenke has been working hard to grow his family’s gold empire, but last year, he hit a snag when he was outbid on the lucrative Nome Gold claim. Now, he’s turning his attention back to a harsh and remote area called the Bluff, where he staked a new claim. If the claim isn’t accepted, then the location will be open to all, and this season, he’s not the only one looking at the Bluff.

When Kris Kelly and family follow Shawn to the Bluff, they are hoping to get to the gold before the Pomrenke crew, despite arriving with worn equipment and no real plans on how to achieve their goal. In the sneak-peek video provided by the Wrap, after a tough 13-hour trek to reach their frigid and desolate destination, the family is off to a slow start setting up camp. Kris admits he doesn’t know how to put together the tent they brought with them, but he’s determined to make them successful.

“If this is half as good as everybody says it is, this is gonna be the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me or my family.”

Zeke Tenhoff and Emily Riedel teamed up last season, and their plans to mine around Sledge Island didn’t pan out, so to speak. The Futon Critic noted that when Zeke and Emily started mining at Hastings Creek, they had some success there, but Zeke has decided he wants to winter dredge there without Emily. Zeke has to prove there’s enough gold to file a claim and work the location exclusively, but meanwhile, Emily hires two experienced divers. The race is then on to see who can get to Hastings Creek first and begin bringing in the gold — if it can be found. If this venture doesn’t work out for them, perhaps they can join the rest of the miners at the Bluff. This could make for a very interesting mining season.

Make sure you catch up on #BeringSeaGold before the new season begins August 11! Watch full episodes here: https://t.co/67Y0CNDgYo — Bering Sea Gold (@BeringSeaGold) July 29, 2017

Bering Sea Gold is produced for the Discovery Channel by Original Productions, a Fremantle Media company. Serving as executive producers for Original Productions are Thom Beers, Sarah Whalen, Ernie Avila, and Jeff Meredith. The executive producers are John Slaughter and Chad Freulach for the Discovery Channel.

Are you a fan of the show? Which mining crew is your favorite? Bering Sea Gold premieres on Friday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery Channel]