Scott Disick Sloppy Drunk, Grabbing Women, Saying He Wants His ‘D**k Sucked’ At Hamptons Bar

Scott Disick, a self-proclaimed “sex addict,” was reportedly “sloppy drunk” and grabbing women at a bar in the Hamptons, telling them “I want my d**k sucked.”

Drunk and rude in the Hamptons

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend was spotted partying in the Hamptons this weekend. The Daily Mail reported that the father-of-three was “sloppy drunk” on Saturday at the upscale Sunset Beach hotel.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was intoxicated as he partied with friends. According to an eyewitness, Disick screamed out at one point, “I want my d**k sucked.”

Scott posed for an Instagram selfie with user @celeste_lynne, which was later deleted. However, the user still has one photo of herself at Sunset Beach on her profile from Sunday.

A source alleged that Scott Disick was “sloppy drunk” and “at one point he just walked over to two girls and started grabbing them.”

Since his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, the 34-year-old has been seen with a slew of women, including 19-year-old Bella Thorne.

Not a sex addict?

After referring to himself as a “sex addict” last season on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Scott later clarified that he thinks “it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict,” according to E! News.

Disick commented that he was “not a sex addict” and just likes sex, claiming to have said what he said in a “humorous” fashion.”

“I do like sex, but I am not an addict.”

An insider told People last week that in Scott’s “ideal world,” he would “still be with Kourtney.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star “wants her back” but isn’t doing what he needs to do to “make that happen.”

The source also alleged that Scott was “lashing out” because he was so sad about the split from Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian has seemingly moved on with a new man, 23-year-old boxer-turned-model, Younes Bendjima.

Although, an insider told People that the mother-of-three was just “having fun” with her young beau and “no one expects it to turn into anything serious.”

Kourtney and Scott share three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

The couple has split multiple times before calling it quits in 2015. The parents reportedly rekindled their romance briefly last year but it did not last.

