‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Shows Off Adorable Baby Nursery

In just four weeks, Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff will welcome their first child–a baby girl!–into the world.
In anticipation of the big day, the couple has been hard at work renovating the $465,000 Portland, Oregon, home they purchased a few months ago, including preparing their daughter’s nursery. In an Instagram post on Monday, July 31, Audrey said that their house “is still finished and most of our stuff is still boxed up in the garage,” but that the nursery was starting to come together.
Accompanying the post is a photo of Audrey sitting in an upholstered rocking chair, her bare baby bump looking like it’s ready to burst. To her left, an absolutely adorable “sheepy rocker” sits next to her on the floor, and to her right side is what appears to be a changing table. The walls are painted clean white, and laying on the floors are a white throw rug and a white carpet with a black diamond pattern.
Audrey told Little People, Big World fans that she ordered most of the items for the nursery from Wayfair. She also said that she and Jeremy hope to move into their new home soon, because she is “definitely starting to have a strong urge to settle.”
4 more weeks until we get to meet our precious baby girl! Our house is still unfinished and most of our stuff is still boxed up in the garage… but I was able get a few cute things from @wayfair for the baby room in time! Thank goodness for their extra speedy shipping (less than a week) and very affordable prices ???????? I could not resist with that little sheepy rocker… is that not the cutest ever?! Ah. Can't wait to ACTUALLY move in to our new home (hopefully soon) and enjoy the fruits of our labor. Defintely starting to have a strong urge to settle ???? #journeyofjerandauj #wayfair #wayfairpartner #alwaysmore #shopalwaysmore
It’s good to see that things are once again looking idyllic in Jeremy and Audrey’s world. As Inquisitr previously reported, Audrey took to Instagram on Friday (July 28) to vent about a fight she had with Jeremy on Thursday night. Apparently, it was a pretty heated argument, and Audrey admitted she had been feeling angry and bitter toward Jeremy, which she felt showed “bad sportsmanship.”
But whatever the argument was about, it seems to be in the past, and Auj and Jer are back in full nesting mode, getting prepared for Aug. 31 — the day their baby girl is due to arrive!
Of course, Little People, Big World fans know that this has already been a huge year for the Roloff family. On May 12, Zach and Tori Roloff had their son, Jackson, and Molly Roloff will be getting married on Roloff Farms in just a few days.
It's been a while since I've introduced myself on here! Audrey Mirabella Roloff here????????Just a freckle-faced frizzy redhead who’s passionate about motivating women to ALWAYS believe in the MORE that is within them through Christ. I'm a messy, clumsy and broken child of God. I grew up downhill ski racing and competed as a collegiate distance runner at Oregon State, majored in business makerting and entrepreneurship, and lead Young Life. Through running, I developed my life mantra “Always more” which I used to write on my arm before every race. It was my reminder throughout the race that no matter how tired I was, I ALWAYS had a little bit MORE through Christ – Ephesians 3:20. I'm a big time journaler and basically have my life and prayers recorded from age 8- now. Journaling grew my passion for writing, and in college I started a blog to share my faith and life at aujpoj.com. I did the whole cooperate America thing, but eventually worked up the guts to quit my 9-5 and pursue writing and my mission with ALWAYS MORE by launching a clothing line and devotional @shopalwaysmore I'm married to the most Godly, patient, creative, and capable man I know. Last year, my farmer husband @jeremyroloff and I started a marriage ministry targeted towards younger couples over at @beating50 Our hope is to play a part in reviving covenant marriages, and inspiring husbands and wives to ALWAYS give MORE than average to their relationships. Recently, we published a devotional book/journal called #NavigatorsCouncil check it out! I'm a barre3 instructor, soon to be mamma living in the Pacific Northwest. Lover of lipstick, camping, railroad tracks, cream in my coffee, essential oils, and my calico kitty – Pine. Every October, my husband and I work at his family's pumpkin patch – @rolofffarms and throughout the year film for this crazy tv show that my husband has been on since he was 12… #LPBW We just bought our first home which we turned into a project ????and we are hoping it's finished in time for the arrival of our first baby, a daughter, due on August 31st! Thanks for following my life through these tiny squares ????#journeyofjerandauj #beating50percent #shopalwaysmore #alwaysmore
LPBW fans, what do you think of Audrey Roloff’s baby nursery? Do you hope future episodes of the show will include the birth of Auj and Jer’s baby and Molly’s wedding?
Little People, Big World returns to TLC in September.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]