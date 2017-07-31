‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Shervin Roohparvar On His Relationship With Annalise Carbone

Is Shahs of Sunset star Shervin Roohparvar still in a relationship with Annalise Carbone? Last season, on Season 5, Shervin and Annalise, a model from Australia, were shown getting to know one another a first date. Although the date seemed to get very awkward at times, the two had enough of a connection to later on embark on a long-distance relationship. The past three episodes of the current sixth season showed Shervin and Annalise still together. Annalise was even with Shervin and the rest of the group when Asa Soltan Rahmati made her big pregnancy announcement. The preview for Season 6, however, teases that Shervin and Annalise’s relationship will be rocked by infidelity on Shervin’s part. Even more shocking, the preview suggests that Shervin cheated on Annalise with his co-star and good friend Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

After the latest Season 6 episode aired on Sunday night, Shervin and co-star Reza Farahan appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live. During the after-show portion, a viewer called in and asked Shervin about his relationship with Annalise. The viewer pointed out that it’s been claimed that Shervin has cheated in every relationship and asked him if he plans on cheating on Annalise. Shervin denied that he cheated on Annalise. He also said that he doesn’t plan on cheating on her.

As for whether they’re still in a relationship together, Shervin did not say but did tease that viewers will have to keep watching because something “interesting” happens and that things aren’t what they appear.

“I have not cheated. I don’t plan on cheating…But watch the rest of the season. Something interesting happens and, you know, some things aren’t necessarily what they appear.”

That “something interesting” may have to do with someone claiming that Shervin Roohparvar cheated on Annalise Carbone with none other than Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi. “He cheated on you and he got caught,” Mercedes “MJ” Javid tells Annalise in the Season 6 preview. The preview then shows Reza, during a group outing, yelling at Shervin that GG is claiming that they slept together. “Shervin, Golnesa said you f**ked her! Oh my God!” Reza yells. Shervin immediately angrily asks where GG is to confront her.

Always on the go, never settle, never stop moving and growing. Looking forward to being in the @bravoandy clubhouse this Sunday night on #wwhl @bravotv #makingmoves #amglife #shahs A post shared by Shervin Roohparvar (@alphasherv) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Whatever happened between Shervin and GG, it seems that GG and Annalise are still friends. GG left a comment on one of Annalise’s photos, posted about three weeks ago, telling her that she misses her. Annalise replied that she misses her more.

“gg_golnesa: Miss that face!” “annalisecarbone: @gg_golnesa I miss yours more????????????????”

Last season, Shervin stood by and defended GG when the others questioned her rheumatoid arthritis battle. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Shervin even said in an interview during the airing of Season 5 that he and GG are so close that he considers her like a sister to him. That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t see how sexually attractive she is. Also during the after-show portion of Sunday night’s Watch What Happens Live, Shervin complemented GG’s body. When asked by the guest bartender which quality from each of his female co-stars that he would want for his ideal woman, Shervin said that his ideal woman would have GG’s body.

“Um I think MJ’s sense of humor. Golnesa’s body, great, she looks great. And Asa’s maternal instinct.”

Queen of my castle ???????? A post shared by Annalise Vanessa Carbone (@annalisecarbone) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Both Shervin Roohparvar’s and Annalise Carbone’s Instagram pages don’t show photos of the other, nor have they posted any photos of themselves with anyone else, so it seems that Shahs of Sunset viewers really will have to keep watching the season to see how their relationship plays out.

