Mother And Toddler Overdosed On Meth And Fentanyl, Billie Jean Cottle Faces Several Criminal Charges

Billie Jean Cottle, 25, was found in her bathroom overdosing on drugs. In her arms was her 17-month-old son. According to FOX 2 Now, the toddler was also overdosing on meth and fentanyl, a powerful opioid. It took several doses of Narcan before the child regained consciousness. The mother’s life was saved and she now faces several criminal charges.

The incident happened on Monday, July 24 around 7:50 p.m. in Granite City, Illinois. The family lived in the 100 block of Troeckler Lane, which is located in the Mitchell area. Sheriff John Lakin told the news outlet about police discovering the mother and child. He explained that once police entered the bathroom, they found Cottle unresponsive. In her arms lay her 17-month-old son, who was also unresponsive. It appeared that both individuals were suffering from what appeared to be a drug overdose.

“Once they [police] got in the bathroom they found Billy Jean Cottle unresponsive suffering from an overdose. The more disturbing fact is in her grasp of her arm was her 17-month-old child who was also unresponsive. He appeared to be suffering from what appeared to be an overdose.”

Toxicology reports confirm that the toddler had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. He is medically cleared, but remained in the hospital until late Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is involved in the case. They coordinated placing the child in a safe environment.

During the investigation, police found drug paraphernalia. They determined that the toddler was in the care of Billie Jean Cottle at the time of the overdose. Lakin said that it is alarming and shows law enforcement just how bad of a drug crisis the community is facing.

At the time of the call to police, Cottle was wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. In addition to that charge, the mother was booked on Tuesday for aggravated battery as well as aggravated battery to a child, both felonies. She was also charged with felony reckless conduct and endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor.

Billie Jean Cottle has a bond of $250,000 and remains behind bars at Madison County Jail. It is not clear if she has a lawyer representing her in this case.

