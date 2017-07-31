MTV ‘Siesta Key’ Premiere Party Canceled Amid Animal Cruelty Allegations, Death Threats Aimed At Reality Star

MTV’s new reality series, Siesta Key‘s local premiere party was canceled amid allegations that one of the stars has a long history of animal cruelty. Death threats against the individual have been prominent on social media as well as people who are boycotting the show.

Siesta Key, which was created by the makers of MTV’s hit reality series, Laguna Beach, premieres on tonight at 10 p.m. A local screening party was scheduled for the reality stars to attend but it has been called off after death threats aimed at one of their stars, Alex Kompothecras.

Tampa Bay Times confirmed Siesta Key’s premiere party cancellation through Dr. Gary Kompothecras, who is Alex Kompothecras father.

The Siesta Key screening was scheduled for Monday night at CineBistro in Sarasota. However, Kompothecras’ father said that the death threats against his son were just one of the reasons the premiere party was canceled.

Apparently, Gary Kompothecras came up with the idea for Siesta Key, which was marketed as a mix between MTV’s hit series, The Hills and Laguna Beach.

The reality show follows eight friends throughout their summer adventures in Siesta Key, Florida, with Alex Kompothecras at the center of the group.

Gary Kompothecras would not comment anything further.

“We’re under a media lockdown right now. We’re going to wait until after the show airs. Let these people see everything, and then we’ll comment.”

People are boycotting Siesta Key and MTV

Siesta Key has received a lot of backlash on social media, including a Facebook page that was created called “Boycott Siesta Key MTV.” On Monday, the hashtags “#boycottSiestaKey and #boycottSiestaKeyMTV were trending on Twitter.

.@peta @ASPCA @VanderpumpDogs plz help #BoycottSiestaKey the cast member used a dog as shark bait & bragged about it on social media pic.twitter.com/2mqBI9id6z — Annabelle DeSisto (@AnnabelleLee417) July 31, 2017

Shame on @MTV for casting someone like this. was looking forward to a new show on your network. will no longer be watching #boycottsiestakey https://t.co/KR8vby5vnk — Shonnie Marie (@shonniemac23) July 30, 2017

I know your standards are pretty low, @MTV but animal abuse?! Shooting a hammerhead 6 times and laughing..pretty sick. #BoycottSiestaKeyMTV pic.twitter.com/ZB8682Kk81 — Jessica Burton (@jessburt90) July 31, 2017

Shame on you @MTV I will never watch anything on your network again if you don’t stop this inhumane trash. #SiestaKey #BoycottSiestaKey pic.twitter.com/2nEt48hD5s — Brittany Clutter (@BrittanyClutter) July 31, 2017

Alex Kompothecras is friends with at least one of the men shown in a recent video that went viral, showing a shark being dragged to death behind a boat.

A protest was also planned to coincide with the watch party. The Facebook event page said that “the connection between the production and the Siesta Key show and the horrific videos and photos of animal abuse have come to light.”

Social media users have identified the men in the shark dragging video as Michael Wenzel, who was investigated in 2015 by state and federal officials after he posted photos of himself clutching pelicans and a gull, according to the Miami Herald.

A columnist for the Herald, Carl Hiaasen, also identified Wenzel in the shark dragging video.

A non-profit organization called Save The Tarpon, which advocates for ethical fishing practices, has been watching Wenzel since the 2015 incident. The chairman, Tom McLaughlin, said that the group’s investigation has led to several photos of Wenzel on Alex Kompothecras’ boat being discovered.

Problems!? Fishin’ solves all of ’em!????????#wahoowednesday #siestakey A post shared by Alex Kompo (@alex_kompo) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Some other images that have come out before Siesta Key’s premiere included a video of a young man shooting a fish and a shark several times with guns, as well as photo of a man holding what appeared to be a dead dog that was alleged to be used for “shark bait.”

The “Boycott Siesta Key MTV” Facebook group administrator, Ashley Tarter, said that their intent is to “get the show canceled.”

“We’re speaking for these animals that were tortured and abused.”

Sign & share: Arrest men for dragging shark. https://t.co/EmQy3DDDkL Hey @MTV these guys R friends w/ Alex #boycottsiestakey — Ashley S Dement (@ashley_VWR) July 31, 2017

