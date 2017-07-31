Khloe Kardashian Baby Plans: Is She Pregnant Or Preparing For A Family With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly ready to start a family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been facing pregnancy rumors for weeks, and a new report claims they are plotting out their living arrangements for the future.

Although Khloe Kardashian hasn’t confirmed or denied the latest rumors regarding her possible pregnancy, an insider claims she and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are quite serious and prepared to split their time between Los Angeles, where she lives with her family, and Cleveland, where he plays professional basketball.

On July 29, a source told Hollywood Life that Los Angeles is a good fit for Thompson, who appreciates the weather, lifestyle, and healthy living. However, when it comes to a full-time move, Thompson doesn’t have any immediate plans to leave the Cavaliers.

“Khloe and Tristan have already agreed that if she does become pregnant, they will split their time between LA and Cleveland,” the source said.

As the insider explained, Khloe Kardashian isn’t a huge fan of Cleveland, but she’s willing to move there if it will be what’s best for their future family. The source also said that she and Thompson are on the same page when it comes to their future together.

Earlier this month, while shopping at REFORMATION in Los Angeles, photographers allegedly captured what may have been a slight sign of being a tiny baby bump under her high-waisted jeans.

As Hollywood Life revealed, Khloe Kardashian was said to have “put on a few [pounds]” because her pants looked a little more snug than usual.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began dating one another around this time last year, months after Kardashian filed documents to end her marriage to Lamar Odom.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in September 2009 and parted ways in December 2013. However, after Odom suffered a drug overdose in 2015, Kardashian rushed to his side and remained supportive of the former athlete in the months that followed.

Khloe Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

