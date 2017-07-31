Bella Thorne Dating Hip-Hop Artist Blackbear? Strips Down To Bra And Makes Out With Him For Social Media

Bella Thorne and hip-hop artist Blackbear seemingly confirmed their relationship over social media. The former Disney star stripped down to a lacy white bra and made out with the 26-year-old on Snapchat.

Is their new relationship official?

19-year-old Bella Thorne cozied up to rapper, Blackbear, 26, whose real name is Matthew Tyler Musto, on Sunday to share their new romance with the world, the Daily Mail reported.

Bella had hinted last week that she had recently started seeing someone new, according to related reports by the Inquisitr. The former Disney star had posted a suggestive photo on Instagram with Blackbear, which led fans to think they were dating.

Thorne posed with Blackbear, almost touching tongues, with her arm wrapped around his heavily tattooed body just before attending his concert.

The actress took to Snapchat and her Instagram story to share a series of raunchy selfies on Sunday.

Bella’s nipple ring was on full display through her sheer white bra top with tight white pants. She accessorized with multiple necklaces, a septum nose ring, and bright red cat-eye sunglasses.

The Famous In Love star was licking her lips suggestively as she posed for the camera. She wore a playful set of pigtails and her hair was colored bright red.

Juicy sweatsuits???????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Bella’s fun week

She also shared a photo on Instagram, wearing a different outfit on Sunday. The teen sported a white t-shirt that she tied up which said “CRY BABY” on the front. Bella completed her outfit with a pair of dark blue denim shorts had flower embroidery.

Bella captioned her photo “Happy bb,” adding rainbow and flower emojis.

Happy bb???????? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

The former Disney star also reportedly attended a “secret party” back at Blackbear’s home in Los Angeles on Saturday, Daily Mail noted.

The teen wore a white t-shirt that said: “Anti Social” along with a pair of marijuana leaf suspenders that were holding up some skinny black jeans. She brought along a crew of friends.

Last week, Bella was spotted wearing an oversized hoodie with Blackbear emblazoned on the front when she arrived at LAX.

Thorne was last romantically linked to Scott Disick, who had been fawning after the teen for months but she admitted to Sirius XM host, Jenny McCarthy, that they had never been sexual.

What do you think about Bella Thorne’s new beau, Blackbear? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]