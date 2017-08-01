NFL Rumors: Robert Griffin III’s Once Promising Career Could Be Over, Needs ‘Miracle’ To Find A New Team

Robert Griffin III’s career started on an incredibly promising arc, but the onetime NFL Rookie of the Year may have played his last down in the league, new rumors indicate.

After starting his career by outshining top prospect Andrew Luck to take the Rookie of the Year Award, Griffin has suffered through injury and inconsistency and now finds himself a free agent without much of a market. Though there have been several quarterback openings this offseason, Griffin has found himself passed up every time.

Now, Bleacher Reporter writer Doug Farrar says that it may take a “miracle” for Griffin to revive his career, or even find another team willing to take a chance on him. The end of his tenure with the Washington Redskins was disastrous — coach Jay Gruden blasted RGIII for not being able to read the field and even taking the wrong number of steps in his dropback — and Griffin had an even worse tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

Farrar explored a few teams that could use Griffin’s services, including the Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. But none would afford him the chance to win the starting job, the report noted.

Robert Griffin III has seen a bit of interest this offseason, including a workout for the Los Angeles Chargers, but nothing came of it and hasn’t seen any further interest. There were some rumors that he could find at least a temporary job with the Baltimore Ravens after Joe Flacco went down with a back injury, but the team has instead chosen to go forward with a shaky Ryan Mallett and unproven Dustin Vaughan as the backup. The team also signed former arena league quarterback David Olson as a training camp arm.

For the first time this offseason, a team has shown interest in Robert Griffin III https://t.co/01B0SBL6RQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 24, 2017

Griffin is no longer in consideration for the Ravens, ESPN reported.

There appears to be some frustration bubbling up with Robert Griffin III. On Monday, he fired off a cryptic tweet that appeared to be aimed at the teams that slighted him.

They stabbed you in the back?

It's ok.

They lied to you?

It's ok.

They used you?

It's ok.

Keep working. Keep pushing. Overcome it all. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 30, 2017

Given the fragile nature of quarterbacking in the NFL, just one injury could open a new door for Robert Griffin III to make his return to the league. But for now, the rumors around the NFL point to what could be the end of the road for him.

