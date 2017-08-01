Angelina & Brad’s Kids Vivienne & Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Go Shoeless At Target Amid Gender Change Rumors

Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split, the two have faced the media and paparazzi spotlight. And it’s not just the couple formerly known as Brangelina who are now separately followed by photographers. Angelina’s and Brad’s six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have been followed by photographers and reporters as well, with their every public move chronicled. And those recent photos have shown that Jolie’s and Pitt’s kids are all grown up, with two of the youngest even enjoying a shopping experience with just a couple of nannies for company.

Proving that Jolie’s and Pitt’s children along with their parents have not yet slipped away from that bright spotlight, paparazzi just caught two of the kids on a shopping expedition. Life & Style reported the news about what the paparazzi noticed when they saw Shiloh, 11, and one of the twins, Vivienne, who just turned 9, stepping out at Target.

“Most recently, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and 9-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt caught the eye of the paps when they stepped out at Target without any shoes on!”

Brad’s and Angelina’s children were not alone, however. Shiloh and Vivienne were enjoying their shopping expedition at Target in the company of a couple of nannies. But with the summer sun shining so brightly and the weather getting so warm in Southern California, the two sisters apparently felt that putting on their shoes at the store would just be a silly gesture.

Even though Pitt’s and Jolie’s youngest daughters aren’t yet in their teens, they have grown up learning to deal with the spotlight. Consequently, having paparazzi follow them while they stepped out shoeless at Target didn’t seem to come as a shocker, noted Life & Style.

“Being followed by paparazzi at Target is no surprise. Shiloh and Vivienne along with their siblings, Zahara, 12, Knox, 9, Pax 13, and Maddox, 15, have been in the news since they were first born.”

Shiloh and Vivienne were seen looking upbeat as they played on the shopping carts. The two reportedly seemed happy together amid their parents’ split.

For years, Shiloh has been the subject of rumors about her gender identity. As the Inquisitr reported, when the pre-teen sported a new, shorter haircut in May, the rumors surfaced again. Some of those rumors, however, are based on remarks by both Angelina and Brad dating back years ago. In 2010, Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh prefers dressing like her brothers.

“She likes to dress like a boy,” said Angelina.

“She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

Two years earlier, Pitt told Oprah Winfrey that at the time, Shiloh “only wants to be called John or Peter,” terming it a “Peter Pan thing.”

In late July 2017, however, the rumors surfaced again about the 11-year-old. Blasting News reported that there are “ongoing issues” in terms of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and gender identity.

However, the references to the “issues” were reported as based on the 11-year-old’s appearance, with Shiloh known for wearing tomboy attire and sporting a “very short” hairstyle, rather than on confirmed facts about her gender identity. The publication noted that it is the pre-teen’s appearance that has led some to “believe that Brad’s child is reportedly not happy as a girl and wants to change her gender.” However, there has been no confirmation that Shiloh is planning to change her gender identity.

On Twitter, users have also commented about the on-going rumors concerning Shiloh and her alleged gender change preference. In the wake of those rumors, one Twitter argument in July questioned the use of “she” to refer to the 11-year-old.

“but wHY do people still refer to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as ‘she,'” questioned the Twitter user.

okay but wHY do people still refer to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt as "she" EVEN IN and article that talks about his upcoming hrt????¿¿ — abster (@_notabigail) July 12, 2017

That resulted in a debate, with one asking for commentators to “just respect pronouns.”

Adding to the claims that Shiloh has become known for preferring clothes like her brothers’, several recent reports have revealed new details about Jolie’s and Pitt’s wedding, including the now-11-year-old’s reported decision to wear a suit like dad Brad’s and brothers Pax and Maddox. Although Brad’s and Angelina’s marriage did not last, the new reports give an intimate glimpse into Pitt’s and Jolie’s life and how much it focuses on their love for their children, pointed out Pop Sugar on July 29.

Jolie’s and Pitt’s ceremony ranked as “one of the most memorable celebrity weddings,” noted the publication. Brad’s and Angelina’s ceremony in France in August 2014 took place following nine years together, and all six of the children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — stepped up to take on special roles in the wedding itself.

Despite the inevitable comparisons to Brad’s prior wedding to Jennifer Aniston, Pitt’s and Jolie’s ceremony was special because of the kids. Maddox gave Angelina away, with Pax and Knox taking on the roles of ring bearers.

The three sisters, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, took on the roles of throwing flowers that they had chosen from their garden that morning as their parents walked down the aisle. But Shiloh chose to dress like her brothers rather than her sisters, according to the publication.

“Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, and Knox donned black suits just like their dad’s.”

In contrast, Zahara and Vivienne reportedly donned frocks that matched their unique styles.

[Featured Image by Heng Sinith/AP Images]