Rebecca Herbst Celebrates 20 Years on ‘General Hospital’, ‘GH’ Fans Throwing Social Media Party

Soap actress, Rebecca Herbst, will be celebrating her 20-year anniversary on General Hospital on August 1. She has been a mainstay on the ABC daytime drama and has been a fan-favorite through two decades of playing the role of Elizabeth Webber. Now GH fans are planning on helping her celebrate her special day by sharing their favorite memories and photos of her.

Herbst was featured in the current issue of Soap Opera Digest talking about her many years on General Hospital, and also touching a bit on her personal life as well. In the past 20 years, she married former GH actor Michael Saucedo, and they had three kids together. She dished some tidbits on her career with her amazing romances on the soap over the years.

Of course, her most memorable story line was when Elizabeth was raped as a teen. Those turned out to be some powerful scenes, and Rebecca even said that she was surprised by the impact it had with the audience. As she grew up on the show, Liz was paired with some of daytime’s hottest men. The 40-year-old actress mentioned how blessed she was to be able to work with both Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) and Steve Burton (Jason).

While her young romance with Lucky Spencer was her first on the soap, it may have been her pairing with bad boy Jason Morgan that sparked a major flame. Elizabeth’s love story with Sonny’s hitman began the fierce devotion of those Liason fans. Then along came Sam McCall and Becky, along with actress Kelly Monaco, eventually got caught up in the war between Liason and JaSam fans.

Lucky and Jason were not the only ones who Liz had romanced over the years. She also was paired up with Nikolas Cassadine, who also happened to be Lucky’s brother.

Herbst said that she was quite heartbroken over Tyler Christopher being let go from General Hospital last year. She mentioned how hard it was for pretty much everyone who loved working with him.

Her most recent romance is with Franco, aka Roger Howarth. Rebecca Herbst has said on social media how happy she is to be working with the former One LifeTo Live actor. Franco is currently off screen waiting out the time period before Howarth finished hashing out his new contract. He is expected to be back in August.

Friz fans are ecstatic that Elizabeth will be reunited with Franco very soon. This pairing roused many fans of Rebecca Herbst like no other. There is just something that works between these two actors on screen. There was a huge outcry when it looked like Roger Howarth would be let go, but it all turned out just fine, and Friz will once again showcase their chemistry as one of the most popular couples right now on General Hospital.

Rebecca Herbst has such a fan following that they are planning on a Tweet-fest on Tuesday as a way to help the actress celebrate her 20-year anniversary. During the day’s segment of General Hospital, fans will be taking to Twitter to reminisce about all the fond memories that they have of her. Even the past few days they have been posting photos and sharing all of the things that they love about her.

Becky has said many times just how grateful she is for her GH fans. She totally gives them credit for getting her job back in 2011 after she was fired from the soap. Letting her go enraged Elizabeth fans so much that they took it upon themselves to bombard the higher ups with phone calls, emails, and expressed their fury on social media. They promptly listened, and Herbst was rehired.

Now Becky fans are sending her their love and support once again by helping her celebrate 20 years on General Hospital. What fond memories do you have of Elizabeth Webber? Which guy did you love seeing her paired with?

Congratulations, Rebecca Herbst, on bringing your absolute best to GH for the last 20 years!

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]