‘Game Of Thrones’: Huge Spoilers Set To Be Leaked After Major HBO Hack

Game of Thrones is in jeopardy of a huge online spoiler leak. The fan favorite HBO series is seemingly facing a huge problem after the network was breached in a major hack over the weekend.

According to Entertainment Weekly, hackers breached HBO and stole major information about the network’s shows, namely Game of Thrones. The network released a statement confirming the hack. However, they did not reveal which of their shows are in jeopardy of having major leaks online.

On Sunday, the HBO hackers allegedly sent out anonymous emails to members of the media claiming that the breach was about to result in “the greatest leak of the cyber space era.” The note also names Game of Thrones as the subject of the leak and encouraged the media to spread the word about the hack. The email closes with “HBO is falling.”

As many television fans know, this isn’t the first time a network has been hacked in a big way. Earlier this year, Netflix was the victim of a major hack which led to the streaming site’s fan-favorite series, Orange Is the New Black, to be leaked online months ahead of its scheduled premiere date.

The HBO hack is currently being investigated and comes after years of the network spending much time trying to avoid leaks, hacks, and spoilers being released online. Before Game of Thrones Season 5 aired, the first four episodes of the season were leaked online. HBO chalked it up to the releasing of screeners and later decided to stop the process altogether. While it helped a bit, the spread of spoilers is still at an all-time high.

That same year, images of Jon Snow’s death popped up online before the shocking finale aired, ruining the big finale shocker. Most recently, the Game of Thrones Season 7 comic-con trailer was leaked onto YouTube days before its scheduled release.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones news? Do you think the alleged HBO hackers will release major spoilers and information about the penultimate season of the show online?

[Featured Image by Macall B. Polay/HBO]