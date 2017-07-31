Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell: How Their Joint Bachelor And Bachelorette Party Was Similar To Joy-Anna’s

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell just took another big step toward becoming husband and wife. The Counting On stars recently threw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, and they made the party planning process easier by borrowing a few ideas from Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth. However, there were a few differences between the two pre-wedding bashes. Spoiler alert: none of them involved strippers or alcoholic beverages with naughty names.

According to People, Joseph Duggar, 22, and Kendra Caldwell, 19, decided to follow in the footsteps of a few of Joseph’s siblings by staying together for their last big blowout before tying the knot. On Friday, they headed to Beaver Lake to have some fun under the hot Arkansas sun. The couple was joined by 25 friends and family members, and they spent the day trying to keep cool by partaking in a variety of different water sports. Party-goers could show off their water skiing skills, or they could go tubing behind a pontoon. There was also a “high-performance speed boat” for guests to zoom across the water in.

The International Business Times points out that Joseph and Kendra’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party was somewhat similar to that of Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth, 23. Joy-Anna and Austin also decided to have their get together outdoors, and everyone also spent a lot of time in the water. However, their camping trip was a little slower-paced; guests enjoyed “floating down the river” and going kayaking.

Another big difference between the two couples’ parties was who got to select their locations and which activities guests would get to take part in. According to Joy-Anna Duggar, her husband and his family planned their joint bachelor and bachelorette bash. Austin Forsyth said that he liked the camping trip idea because he grew up doing a lot of outdoor activities, and he started going camping regularly at a young age. However, Joy-Anna admitted that she has “never really been a big camper.”

Unlike Austin, Joseph Duggar didn’t take charge of his bachelor party; he let his future bride choose how they would celebrate ahead of their wedding.

“We ended up doing the water skiing and tubing for our joint bachelor-bachelorette party because Kendra loves the water, and I just enjoy doing whatever she’s doing,” Joseph said.

Joseph revealed that his favorite part of the day was getting to go tubing with Kendra, and the couple also said that what they’re most looking forward to on their wedding day is their first kiss. As In Touch Weekly reports, Joseph and Kendra list their wedding date as October 7 on their Amazon wedding registry. However, because they’ve already had their joint bachelor and bachelorette party, they likely won’t have to wait that long to lock lips. Joy-Anna and Austin tied the knot almost three weeks after their camping trip shindig, so there’s a good chance that Joseph and Kendra will be husband and wife by the end of August.

They're on a Boat! All the Details from Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell's Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties https://t.co/QxThXtJJOj — People (@people) July 31, 2017

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell got engaged on May 26 during Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding reception, so Counting On viewers got to see Joseph’s proposal when his older sister’s wedding special aired. However, they’ll have to wait until the show returns to TLC on September 11 to watch footage of Joy-Anna and Austin’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

[Featured Images by Duggar Family/Facebook, Jessa Seewald/Instagram]