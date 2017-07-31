Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Gets Real About His Battle With Depression

Eric Dane opened up about his battle with depression while guest-hosting Today on Monday. The former Grey’s Anatomy star, who made headlines in April when his rep announced that he was briefly stepping away from his TNT show, The Last Ship, revealed why seeking treatment was the best thing for him.

“I took some time off, I was dealing with some depression, which was kind of odd to me. I felt very conflicted about it because I didn’t really feel like I had anything to be depressed about.”

However, not all mental illnesses are the same. As Today.com points out, clinical depression does not require a reason to be sad. In Dane’s case, that was exactly why he did know understand what was wrong with him. He had dealt with depression throughout his life, and although he thought he was managing it, it turns out he needed some help. Now, he revealed he’s taking a medication called Pristiq, and the depression is gone.

“It’s a very serious thing. Like I said, I felt very conflicted because I couldn’t figure out what I was depressed about, but it’s very real. And that was the scary thing — when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to get out of bed.'”

One thing is for sure, he knew something was definitely up.

“This just hit me like a truck. I had to take some time off, I went away and took care of it and I’m feeling great.”

Although this is the first time Dane has opened up about the difficulties of battling depression, the actor made his first public appearance in May. He was spotted at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball with wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughters Billie Beatrice, 7, and Georgia, 5.

In June, he attended Comic-Con to promote his show. Dane plays Captain Tom Chandler on The Last Ship, which will premiere its fourth season on August 20.

Is this the first time Dane has sought treatment? Back in June of 2011, he checked into rehab for 30 days after becoming addicted to pain medication he was prescribed for a sports injury. Dane thought it would be best to seek help, especially since he and his wife were expecting baby No. 2.

Let’s not forget to mention that he was still filming Grey’s Anatomy, and he could not risk losing his job over pain meds. After all, we all know what the show’s creator and producer, Shonda Rhimes, is capable of. She openly admitted to killing off a character because she didn’t like the actor. Unfortunately, Dane’s character (RIP Dr. McSteamy) was killed off in 2012 after he was involved in a plane crash.

How many of you are still not over McSteamy’s death? He and Lexi deserved so much better.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]