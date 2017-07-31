‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Week 5 POV Meeting Results, Jessica Plans To Use Hex, & Josh Gets 2 Weeks Of Slop?

Big Brother 19 spoilers reveal that Paul Abrahamian had an important decision to make during Week 5 power of veto meeting. He went back and forth most of the night last night, completely unsure of what he should do with the POV. Paul knew that his decision could impact whether or not Jessica Graf used the Halting Hex to stop the eviction on Thursday evening.

To recap BB19 Week 5 so far, Paul won the HOH competition, and he nominated Jessica and Cody Nickson for eviction. During the temptation competition, Mark Jansen won safety for the week, and Jason Dent came in last, making him the third nominee. Paul won the POV, giving him the power to veto one of the three nominees.

Big Brother Network shared that Paul decided to use the POV to save Jason Dent from eviction. Since he was on the block as part of the temptation competition, Paul did not have to name a replacement nominee.

Last night, Paul wasn’t sure what to do. He wanted to save Jason from the block but, he toyed with the idea of pulling Jessica off the block and naming Elena Davies as the replacement nominee. Big Brother 19 spoilers stated that Paul considered that if he used the POV to save Jessica, she might not use the hex to halt the eviction. In the end, he decided not to use the POV on her because he did not trust her to keep her word.

Moments after the POV meeting, Jessica told Cody that she planned on using the hex to keep them both safe, but they have to win the HOH and POV competition next week. Big Brother 19 spoilers indicate that unless one of them wins the HOH competition, one of them will probably leave next week. If that happens, they will exit the BB19 house a week before Jury begins.

Big Brother 19 spoilers suggest that Jessica could change her mind a few more times before Thursday evening. She changed her mind three times yesterday. The feeds should be action-packed the next few days, so if you don’t have the BB19 live feeds, now is a great time to sign up.

[ as it currently stands, Jessica is planning to use HEX w/ hopes she +Cody can comp win their way to safety ] pic.twitter.com/9eiRJTnMJz — BigBrother__USA (@BigBrother__USA) July 31, 2017

Last night, Josh Martinez asked Big Brother if he could take Elena’s two weeks of slop for her. After he had a while to think about it, he changed his mind and claimed he was joking. BB19 fans hope that Big Brother makes him do the two weeks of slop for some added drama.

