12 Inmates Escape From Alabama Prison, One Remains At Large Following Massive Jailbreak

Alabama residents should remain on high alert following a massive jailbreak that happened on Sunday evening at the Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama. The prison, which is about 35 miles northwest of Birmingham, experienced a huge security breach when 12 inmates managed to escape from the prison.

The Birmingham News reported that the jailbreak happened around 6:30 p.m. last night. According to Reuters, 11 of the inmates have since been captured, many of whom were found at a Flying J truck stop.

Inmate Brady Kilpatrick is the last prisoner who remains at large. The 24-year-old was jailed for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The other inmates who managed to escape were aged 18-years-old to 30-years-old and faced a laundry list of charges, including burglary, theft, domestic violence, and attempted murder.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office released a post on Facebook with the mugshots and charges of each of the escapees. Since the post was put up 14 hours ago, it has been shared 7,556 times and gained over 850 comments. Clearly, the public’s help on social media could have had a hand in catching 11 of the 12 suspects. A $500 reward was also offered to anyone who had information leading to an arrest.

This isn’t the first highly publicized prison break that has occurred in recent years. On June 6, 2015, the escape of 48-year-old Richard Matt and 34-year-old David Sweat from the Clinton Correctional Facility in New York captivated the nation.

Business Insider reported that the two prisoners escaped by using a hacksaw to cut a hole in the back of their cell walls, eventually finding their way out through a series of tunnels and popping out of a manhole in Dannemora, New York. Later, it was discovered that the prison tailor, Joyce Mitchell, had smuggled tools to the men in hamburger meat.

According to ABC News, it took over 1,000 law enforcement officials and 22 days to capture the two convicts. Matt was killed in an encounter with law enforcement, while Sweat was wounded during the encounter.

