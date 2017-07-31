Jill Zarin And Ramona Singer Reportedly Reconcile After ‘RHONY’ Feud

Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer are friends once again.

After ending her run on The Real Housewives of New York City after Season 4 with a dramatic feud with Singer, Zarin has confirmed that they are back in touch.

In a new interview, Jill Zarin revealed that her former on-screen nemesis reached out to her after learning about her husband Bobby’s battle with cancer.

“Ramona and I have gotten really close in the last few weeks. She showed up for me. She literally came to the hospital room, coming back from the gym in sweats with food in hand. She sat and talked with me for two hours. All of that crap that we went through didn’t matter. Nothing mattered,” Jill Zarin explained to Us Weekly, according to a report on July 30.

Over the weekend, Jill Zarin hosted her 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon at her Southampton, New York, home and was joined by several stars of the Real Housewives franchise, including Kathy Wakile of New Jersey, Kelly Bensimon, Luann De Lesseps, Cindy Barshop, Ramona Singer, and Tinsley Mortimer of New York City, Gizelle Bryant of Potomac, and Marysol Patton of Miami.

The event was held to raise awareness for thyroid cancer.

Also speaking to Us Weekly at the event of her former co-star, Ramona Singer revealed that the outing was quite emotional for her because she had visited Bobby in the hospital after learning of his condition. She also noted that at the time of her visit, Bobby was looking fabulous and in great spirits.

Ramona Singer also revealed that she and Jill Zarin engaged in a 45-minute conversation with one another and got to a better place in their friendship. As she explained, reality shows can distort reality at times, and when they appeared alongside one another on The Real Housewives of New York City, things between them got out of hand.

Ramona Singer added that she and Jill Zarin have decided to put the past behind them and move forward with a new beginning to their friendship.

To see more of Ramona Singer and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

