Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first year together. The last 12 months have been a crazy roller coaster ride for the royal couple, from Prince Harry issuing a statement against his girlfriend’s haters to rumors of their engagement. However, as Princess Diana’s death anniversary inches closer, many are wondering what Prince Harry’s mother would’ve thought about his relationship with the American actress.

Simone Simmons, a London-based alternative healer and close friend of Princess Diana, revealed what she believes was the late princess’ voice speaking to her about her beloved sons.

Simmons, who first met Princess Diana at the Hale Clinic, an alternative medicine center, said William and Harry’s mother adores Kate Middleton and finds her “perfect,” the Daily Mail reported. She revealed that Diana was even worried about the Duchess of Cambridge “losing too much weight at one point.”

However, Princess Diana allegedly doesn’t believe Meghan Markle is the one for Prince Harry. Simmons claimed that Diana wants someone who is “totally dependable” since Diana’s youngest son, who was only 12 years old when she died, is “extremely sensitive.”

“He’s had quite a few girlfriends before, but the one testing point would be whoever it was would be able to hold him up and keep him afloat,” Simmons said. She added that Diana believed one of Harry’s ex-girlfriends was a good match for him.

“It was a while ago when she did say who the right person was and Harry would know it when it happened,” Simmons said, adding that Princess Diana once spoke to her and said she thought one of Harry’s past girlfriends was the perfect match, but things did not work out perhaps due to the pressure of dating a royal.

Although Simmons did not mention any names, Prince Harry previously dated lawyer turned jewelry designer Chelsy Davy and actress Cressida Bonas.

Simmons was part of Princess Diana’s inner circle, and the pair “talked about everything and anything” when she was still alive. She claimed that she still hears Diana’s voice talking to her about different things.

Simmons also shared that Prince Harry was very close to his mother and that they were each other’s best friend. Diana allegedly wanted his sons to know what life was like beyond the palace’s walls, so they occasionally went out and about, with Diana wearing a disguise so as not to be recognized in public.

News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship first made headlines in October 2016 when it was reported that the redheaded royal was in love with an actress. Sources claimed that the couple had been dating for several months before the reports came out.

The pair continued to date under the radar until November 2016 when Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are indeed in a relationship.

A source recently told E! News that the couple is in an “extremely solid and happy place at the moment.” In response to the engagement rumors, the source added that although the pair is very much in love, and “neither could imagine being without the other,” Meghan and Harry are in no rush to make drastic decisions.

The Suits actress was reportedly spotted trying on bridal gowns during a shopping trip in Toronto, Canada where she was filming the legal drama. According to a source, Markle’s friends “thought she looked gorgeous” in the dresses she chose, one of which was a traditional wedding gown from Toronto-based designer Paloma Blanca.

Kirstie Ennis, a former US Marine and close friend of Prince Harry, further fueled wedding rumors.

“I don’t think I’m worried about the wedding. I’m worried about the after party,” Ennis replied in response to a question about Harry’s wedding, according to News.com.au. When pressed for further information, Ennis “pleaded the fifth.”

Meghan Markle stars in the Suits Season 7.

