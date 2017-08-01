‘Persona 5’ Is Getting Its Own Anime Series Next Year, Atlus Confirms

Fans of the global hit Persona 5 will have something new to look forward to as a new anime series based on the video game is scheduled for release next year.

On Sunday, the official Twitter account for Atlus’ Persona franchise confirmed that the latest installment of the game is getting its own television anime series titled Persona 5 the Animation. The Japan-based game giant also teased fans about the upcoming project in “The Attic Meeting Cafe LeBlanc” event held in Tokyo.

The game’s official website already began streaming a promotional video for the Persona 5 anime, which hints the return of the game’s characters.

Produced by A-1 Pictures, the Persona 5 anime series is expected to feature the protagonist Jun Fukuyama and the rest of the gang — Ryuji Sakamoto (Mamoru Miyano), Morgana (Ikue Otani), Anne Takamaki (Nana Mizuki), Yusuke Kitagawa (Tomokazu Sugita), Makoto Niijima (Rina Satou), Futaba Sakura (Aoi Yūki), Haru Okumura (Haruka Tomatsu), and Goro Akechi (Sōichiro Hoshi).

So far, no word yet on any plans to release the Persona 5 anime series in the U.S. and other countries. It can be recalled that Atlus released Persona 5 The Animation: The Day Breakers as a single episode prologue prior to the game’s release in Japan. The episode is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Persona 5 was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 last year. It quickly became a massive success with its record-breaking sales. In fact, during the Sega Raw live stream, director Toshihiro Nagoshi, announced that the game has shipped over 1.8 million copies worldwide.

Aside from the anime series, Persona 5 is also expected to release its action figures next year. According to reports, all of the characters from the game will have its own action figure.

Joker’s figure includes three versions of his face (one with a mask and two without), a gun, a knife, and extra moppish hair. Meanwhile, Futaba’s figure, which is not poseable, features interchangeable parts such as different outfits. Both characters also have a bonus Morgana accessory.

The rest of the characters are also expected to come with different features and accessories.

Persona 5 action figures will be released at the beginning of 2018 with price ranging from $40-60.

[Featured Image by BagoGames/Flickr]