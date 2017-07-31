Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Secret Custody Agreement: Will His Revenge Porn Rant Impact Judgment?

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian reportedly have a secret custody agreement in place for their daughter, Dream. The former celebrity couple is due in court next week, but will Rob’s revenge porn rant on Instagram last month impact the judgment?

Ceasing fire in their custody battle

Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn rant on social media earlier this month, where he exposed his baby’s mother, Blac Chyna, by posting explicit nude photos of her, resulted in a judge issuing a temporary restraining order on the former stripper’s behalf. Now, the reality stars are battling it out over the custody of their infant daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have both lawyered up, and their next court date is approaching quickly. According to Radar Online, the couple has come to a secret custody agreement and plan to quietly close the case next week in court.

The formerly engaged couple has reportedly called a “ceasefire” in their vicious battle against one another. An insider revealed that “Rob and Chyna’s lawyers are working out the details of their custody situation quietly.”

Their 8-month-old daughter, Dream, has been splitting her time between the two estranged parents for the last few months.

After Kardashian exposed the former stripper for allegedly cheating on him, posting a video of her kissing another man, accused her of being a drug abuser, and posted a video of her being wheeled into the operating room for a secret plastic surgery, Blac Chyna just “wants to be safe from him.”

Will Rob’s actions affect custody agreement?

The question remains: Will Rob’s actions on Instagram impact the custody agreement?

Chyna and Rob are currently not speaking at all. The source alleged that the former couple only communicates through their lawyers, which is “so they can get along for the sake of Dream.”

Sources previously claimed that Kardashian had anger issues and alleged addiction problems, which led to his family demanding that he get professional help.

Dreamy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Rob and Chyna are due back in court on August 7, where they will reportedly negotiate “a deal and they’re going to ask for a continuance.”

“The case will be done and closed quietly.”

Do you think Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn rant will impact the judgment in his custody case with Blac Chyna over their daughter, Dream? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images]