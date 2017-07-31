Suspect In Rape of 65-Year-Old Woman Deported 20 Times

A man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 65-year-old woman in her Portland, Oregon, home was previously deported from the U.S. 20 times.

The suspect allegedly left the woman’s home after the attack early last Monday morning, taking her car with him. Later that same day, cops arrested him for allegedly assaulting another woman at knifepoint in a parking garage. He was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The suspect, 31, has a long rap sheet starting in 2003, has served time in California and Oregon, and is a multiple deportee, according to CBS affiliate KOIN-TV in Portland.

“‘Defendant has entry/removal from United States to/from Mexico 20 times with at least 5 probation violations from re-entry,'” according to court documents filed in March 2017,” the station reported. He is also subject to numerous failure to appear warrants.

Portland and the surrounding Multnomah County are apparently sanctuary jurisdictions, according to Fox News, which means that authorities there are non-compliant with detainers (i.e., holds) filed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. ICE placed a detainer on the suspect in December 2016.

NBC affiliate KGW-TV in Portland reports that authorities released the suspect into the surrounding community without notifying ICE. It is also illegal in Oregon for police there to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration law.

As a result of this latest arrest, the suspect, identified by local media as transient Sergio Jose Martinez, reportedly faces a variety of charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree burglary. He is being held without bail at the Multnomah County Jail. Additional charges are possible, according to authorities.

Martinez has entered a not guilty plea.

The suspect reportedly uses meth and marijuana and told investigators that he is addicted to alcohol.

The U.S. House recently passed Kate’s law, named after murder victim Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed in the sanctuary city of San Francisco in July 2015 by a suspect who was deported five times. Kate’s Law would impose mandatory jail terms on any aggravated felon who reenters the U.S. illegally. It’s unclear when the U.S. Senate will take up the measure, however.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has threatened to withdraw federal funding from sanctuary cities, an issue which is currently subject to a court challenge. The president has also directed ICE agents to prioritize the apprehension for deportation of criminal aliens and illegal immigrant gang members, a policy that is being carried out across the country. He has also ended the previous administration’s catch-and-release policy.

